Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga sidelined against Magic due to tendinitis in left knee

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic due to tendinitis in his left knee.

The the 6-foot-7 Kuminga will miss just his second game of the season.

“Hopefully giving him tonight and tomorrow off will get him back for Friday’s game (at Charlotte),” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Kuminga had 21 points and seven rebounds while playing 32 minutes in Tuesday night’s 113-92 win at Miami, the second game of a five-game trip for the Warriors. He averages 16.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Kuminga had played in 67 straight games since missing the Warriors’ fourth game of the season on Oct. 30.

Kerr said rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had been listed as questionable with a sore right knee, will play against Orlando.

