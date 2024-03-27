USTA first national governing body partnered with White House sports and nutrition committee

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The United States Tennis Association is becoming the first national sports governing body to partner…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The United States Tennis Association is becoming the first national sports governing body to partner with the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, according to an announcement Wednesday at the Miami Open.

An event unveiling the partnership was attended by guests from the White House, including second gentleman Douglas Emhoff. The PCSFN was created in 1956 and is a federal advisory committee promoting nutrition and physical activity.

The release said the PCSFN and USTA will work to bring national health and nutrition programs to communities where tennis is played.

“This partnership will make a real difference in real lives,’’ Emhoff said. “Thank you to the USTA for your dedication to this critical work. With your help, President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the entire Biden-Harris Administration will continue to make progress in the fight to end hunger and build healthy communities in America.”

