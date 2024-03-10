US internationals Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie produce big performances in Italy

ROME (AP) — Christian Pulisic is one goal away from matching the most productive season of his career. Weston McKennie…

ROME (AP) — Christian Pulisic is one goal away from matching the most productive season of his career.

Weston McKennie is one assist away from topping the Serie A chart.

Both United States internationals had big performances in the Italian league on Sunday — good news for the Americans entering the CONCACAF Nations League finals in two weeks at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium.

Pulisic scored in the first half of AC Milan’s 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Empoli for his 10th goal in 37 appearances across all competitions in his first campaign with the Rossoneri.

McKennie returned earlier than expected from a dislocated left shoulder and provided both assists for Juventus in a 2-2 draw with Atalanta. He also provided two assists before getting injured during a win over Frosinone last month and has set up seven goals overall in the league this season, trailing only Olivier Giroud’s eight assists for Milan.

Pulisic’s best season came in his first campaign at Chelsea, when he scored 11 goals in 34 matches across all competitions in 2019-20. He’s got two months to surpass that total with Milan.

“I feel it’s some of my best form of my career,” Pulisic said. “I’ve been given a lot of confidence and trust here from the staff, from my teammates, from the city and the fans. So I’m feeling really, really good here.”

In the 40th minute at the San Siro, Pulisic was set up by Ismael Bennacer and Noah Okafor for a shot from the edge of the area that went in following a big deflection off a defender.

The play was initially ruled offside but then the goal was awarded after a VAR check on Okafor’s position.

“I was a bit lucky,” Pulisic said.

Pulisic has been involved in 14 Serie A goals this season, with eight goals and six assists, to successfully revive his career after struggling with injuries and falling out of favor at Chelsea.

The only Milan player who has scored more than Pulisic is Giroud, who has 14 goals across all competitions.

With its third straight win between Serie A and the Europa League, Milan leapfrogged Juventus into second place, moving one point ahead of the Bianconeri.

Pulisic received a deluge of death threats and abuse on social media following Milan’s 1-0 victory at Lazio in its previous match.

Lazio finished the match with eight men and Pulisic was involved in two of the three dismissals. Matteo Guendouzi was issued a straight red in stoppage time for reacting badly to a foul by Pulisic. The Lazio player thought the whistle had been blown but replays showed it hadn’t.

“For me, this was not a question of me being a bad sport,” Pulisic said of the Lazio game. “I saw nothing behind me. I just play until I hear the whistle and I was brought down and the whole situation got out of control. … I didn’t mean anything against Lazio.”

MCKENNIE’S ASSISTS

In Turin, McKennie first threaded a pass through to Andrea Cambiaso, who equalized to make it 1-1. Four minutes later, he chested down a cross and left the ball for Arkadiusz Milik to produce a bouncing shot and put Juventus ahead 2-1.

Teun Koopmeiners scored twice for Atalanta, first putting the visitors ahead following a free kick scheme then equalizing with an angled shot.

Juventus has won only one of its last seven matches.

Atalanta was sixth.

DE ROSSI’S ROMA

Fifth-place Roma earned a precious point when Diego Llorente scored in stoppage time for a 2-2 draw at Fiorentina.

Roma has lost only once in 11 matches since Daniele De Rossi was hired to replace Jose Mourinho in January.

After Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar saved a penalty kick from Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi, Llorente equalized with a powerful shot into the far, top corner.

Luca Ranieri had put Fiorentina ahead with a header. Paulo Dybala and Angeliño set up Houssem Aouar when Roma made it 1-1. Rolando Mandragora then produced an acrobatic effort to restore Fiorentina’s advantage.

HEAD BUTT

Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa appeared to head butt Hellas Verona striker Thomas Henry following a heated matchup between two teams just above the relegation zone.

Henry was arguing with Lecce defender Marin Pongracic after the final whistle when D’Aversa went over to intervene and instead ended up knocking Henry over with an apparent head butt directly in front of one of the match officials.

“Next Saturday we have another big match (against Salernitana) and I didn’t want my players to be banned,” D’Aversa said. “So I went out to try and separate them from the opponents and then the incident with Henry happened.

“As a coach and father of three kids, I want to apologize for what happened,” D’Aversa said.

Both D’Aversa and Henry were sent off.

Michael Folorunsho scored early in the first half for Verona, which won 1-0.

