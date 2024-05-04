Padres try to keep win streak going against the Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres (17-18, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-19, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday,…

San Diego Padres (17-18, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-19, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (2-3, 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 4.63 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -125, Padres +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 14-19 record overall and an 8-9 record at home. The Diamondbacks have a 10-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 17-18 overall and 9-6 on the road. The Padres have a 14-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has five home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI while hitting .308 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 10-for-34 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with seven home runs while slugging .455. Jurickson Profar is 15-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Padres: 4-6, .248 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.