Udinese stuns Lazio in Serie A for only second win of the year

ROME (AP) — Udinese took a big step away from the Serie A relegation zone when it beat Lazio 2-1 on the road on Monday.

Udinese’s only previous win this year was at Juventus, surprisingly. That dismal run brought it just seven points from a possible 27 and left it in 17th place, one spot above the relegation zone.

This win lifted Udinese four places to 13th. Lazio remained ninth.

All three goals came in a five-minute burst early in the second half.

Udinese took the lead after 47 minutes when Lorenzo Lucca diverted a shot from Hassane Kamara past despairing goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

Lazio equalized two minutes later when Lautaro Giannetti turned Mattia Zaccagni’s cut back into his own net.

Oier Zarraga put Udinese ahead again in the 51st by placing a low shot into the corner of the net.

Nehuén Pérez was sent off for Udinese four minutes into stoppage time.

