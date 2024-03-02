Tottenham scores 3 goals in 11 minutes to rally for win over Crystal Palace in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham produced a dazzling spell of three goals in 11 second-half minutes against Crystal Palace to come…

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham produced a dazzling spell of three goals in 11 second-half minutes against Crystal Palace to come back for a 3-1 win in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou’s team was heading for a second straight loss when fit-again Eberechi Eze curled home for Palace in the 59th minute.

Substitute Brennan Johnson helped to turn the match back in Spurs’ favor, though, with a brilliant assist for Timo Werner’s 77th-minute equalizer. Cristian Romero headed in a second soon after.

Captain Son Heung-min wrapped up the scoring two minutes from time after Johnson sent him through.

That cemented fifth place for the hosts. Fifth spot could yet earn a Champions League qualification berth for next season, depending on English clubs’ record in European competitions in the upcoming months.

Spurs had two weeks to prepare for this fixture but were up against a Palace side buoyed by the arrival of new manager Oliver Glasner, who won his first game in charge at home to Burnley last weekend.

Tottenham ended the first half with 82% possession but produced one shot on target against an organized Palace side in a 3-4-3 under Glasner.

Tottenham’s tempo after the break was much improved, with Werner firing an effort across goal before he wanted a penalty with 53 minutes played. Werner raced into the area and was caught by Daniel Munoz but referee John Brooks awarded a corner and VAR decided not to intervene.

The attacks kept coming with Son firing a first-time effort against the post from Dejan Kulusevski’s pass before Eze was afforded a rare moment of space and won Palace a free kick in a dangerous position. Bentancur was booked for the cynical foul but worse was to follow for Spurs as Eze whipped the free kick around the wall and beyond Vicario for a superb seventh goal of the campaign.

Postecoglou instantly turned to his bench, bringing Johnson on, and he side-footed a good chance over straight after his introduction.

Son was next to go close with a scuffed effort wide. Tottenham found the breakthrough thanks to Johnson’s tenacity. He first won back possession from Joachim Andersen and got the better of Lerma before he teed up Werner at the back post to level in the 77th.

It was Werner’s first goal in English football since April 2022 and Spurs very quickly made it 2-1.

James Maddison sent a floated cross into the area, which was headed home by Romero. Son wrapped up the scoring with a fine finish into the bottom corner for his 13th goal.

