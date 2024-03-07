Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= OHSAA Playoffs= Division I= Region 1= Akr. Hoban 55, Strongsville 54 STVM 87, Massillon Washington 52 Region…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Akr. Hoban 55, Strongsville 54

STVM 87, Massillon Washington 52

Region 2=

Can. Glenoak 69, Can. McKinley 64

Elyria 60, Austintown-Fitch 53

Lakewood St Edward 77, Avon 45

Massillon Jackson 63, Dover 56

Division II=

Region 5=

Beloit W. Branch 51, Richfield Revere 49

Canfield 66, Canal Fulton Northwest 47

Chardon NDCL 70, Ashtabula Edgewood 46

Cle. VASJ 90, Alliance 84, OT

Region 6=

Lexington 59, Willard 57, OT

Lima Shawnee 49, Napoleon 48

Shelby 60, Mansfield 55

St Marys 65, Elida 51

Tol. Cent. Cath. 65, Wauseon 59

Tol. Scott 44, Tol. Rogers 41

Warren Howland 47, Rocky River 44

Division III=

Region 10=

Worthington Christian 60, Gahanna Cols. Academy 47

Region 11=

Canal Winchester Harvest 62, Cols. Africentric 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.