The Players Championship gets all the attention in a quiet week of golf

PGA TOUR

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Course: TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium). Yardage: 7,275. Par: 72.

Prize money: $25 million. Winner’s share: $4.5 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-7 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Notes: The Players Championship has the biggest purse in golf at $25 million. … The tournament has been referred to casually as the fifth major as the biggest event on the strongest tour. But it has lost the claim for having the strongest field because of all the defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf. … Tiger Woods has decided not to play. He would have been exempt from his 2019 Masters victory. … This is the 50th edition of The Players. … No one has ever won back to back at The Players, although Padraig Harrington was a runner-up in consecutive years. … Victory comes with a three-year exemption into the four majors. … Steve Stricker is in the field as the Senior Players Championship winner. … This is the 30-year anniversary of Greg Norman setting the tournament record of 264. … The Players has been held at the TPC Sawgrass since 1982. No one has won more than twice on the Stadium Course. … Woods is the only player to have won The Players and the Masters in the same year.

Next week: Valspar Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Bailey Tardy won the Blue Bay LPGA.

Next week: Se Ri Pak LA Open.

Race to CME Globe leader: Lydia Ko.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Matteo Manassero won the Jonsson Workwear Open.

Next week: Singapore Classic.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

Last week: Abraham Ancer won LIV Golf Hong Kong.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Miami on April 5-7.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Joe Durant won the Cologuard Classic.

Next week: Hoag Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last week: Taylor Dickson won the Astara Chile Classic.

Next tournament: Club Car Championship on April 4-7.

Points leader: Mason Anderson.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

___

OTHER TOURS

Asian Tour: International Series-Macau, Macau Golf and CC, Macao, China. Previous winner: Min Woo Lee. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Epson Tour: IOA Golf Classic, Alaqua CC, Longwood, Florida. Previous winner: Jenny Coleman. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Challenge Tour: Delhi Challenge, Classic Golf & CC, Haryana, India. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

PGA Tour of Australasia: The National Tournament, The National (Moonah), Cape Schanck, Australia. Defending champion: Tom Power Horan. Online: https://pga.org.au/

Japan LPGA: V Point Eneos Golf, Kagoshima Takamaki CC, Kagoshima, Japan. Defending champion: Serena Aoki. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Blue Canyon Ladies Championship, Blue Canyon CC, Phuket, Thailand. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/web/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

