Sports on TV for Thursday, Mar. 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Mar. 28 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 4:30 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Mar. 28

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Miami

ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

8 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Alabama

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: CS San Bernardino vs. Nova Southeastern, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: West Texas A&M vs. Minnesota St., Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

7 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Clemson vs. Arizona, Sweet Sixteen, Los Angeles

7:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. vs. UConn, Sweet Sixteen, Boston

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. vs. UConn, Sweet Sixteen, Boston

9:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Alabama vs. North Carolina, Sweet Sixteen, Los Angeles

10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Illinois vs. Iowa St., Sweet Sixteen, Boston

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Illinois vs. Iowa St., Sweet Sixteen, Boston

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UMass vs. Denver, Regional Semifinal, Springfield, Mass.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Rochester vs. Boston U., Regional Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Maine, Regional Semifinal, Springfield, Mass.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Omaha vs. Minnesota, Regional Semifinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Utah

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, New Delhi, India

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Texas Children’s Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ford Championship, First Round, Seville Golf and Country Club, Gilbert, Ariz.

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, New Delhi, India

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

3 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, East Rutherford, N.J.

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, East Rutherford, N.J.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

11:45 a.m.

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: Desert Vista (Ariz.) vs. Bishop Ireton (Va.), First Round, East Rutherford, N.J.

1:15 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: McDonough (Md.) vs. Lad Vikings (N.Y.), First Round, East Rutherford, N.J.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR Toronto at Tampa Bay

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Texas

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Arizona OR Boston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at New Orleans

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Brisbane

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-WTA Semifinal; Miami-ATP Quarterfinal

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-WTA Semifinal; Miami-ATP Quarterfinal

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.