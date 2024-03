Sports on TV for Mar. 16 – 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Mar. 16 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Mar. 16

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Gold Coast

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

4 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sebring, Fla.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Weather Guard Truck Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Cape Town Tigers, Pretoria, South Africa

10 a.m.

NBATV — Dynamo Basketball Club vs. FUS de Rabat, Pretoria, South Africa

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

4 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia

5 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Alabama

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — America East Tournament: Mass.-Lowell at Vermont, Championship

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Brown vs. Princeton, Semifinal, New York

1 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Minneapolis

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va.

2 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Ivy League Tournament: Cornell vs. Yale, Semifinal, New York

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Minneapolis

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

CBS — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Huntsville, Ala.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington

9 p.m.

FOX — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Henderson, Nev.

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Birmingham, Ala.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division III Tournament: Hampden-Sydney vs. Trine, Championship, Fort Wayne, Ind. (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.

5 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Huntsville, Ala.

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Birmingham, Ala.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Clemson at UCLA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Michigan St., Semifinal

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Minnesota, Semifinal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame

3 p.m.

BTN — Virginia at Maryland

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse

1 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

COLLEGE RUGBY (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at California

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Navy at California

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

GOLF

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PLAYERS Championship, Third Round, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta Prospects vs. Boston Prospects, Fort Myers, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Toronto Prospects vs. NY Yankees Prospects, Tampa, Fla.

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona Prospects vs. Colorado Prospects, Scottsdale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — Buffalo at Detroit

3 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh

RUGBY (MEN’S)

Noon

NBC — Six Nations: Wales vs. Italy, Round 5, Cardiff, Wales

10 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: San Diego Legion at RFC Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town

1:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham

3:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Colorado Rapids at Seattle Sounders FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — NWSL: Portland Thorns FC at Kansas City Current

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Chicago Red Stars at Utah Royals

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Doubles Final; Indian Wells-ATP Semifinals

_____

Sunday, Mar. 17

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 10, Indianapolis (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

2 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Alabama

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York

1 p.m.

CBS — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn.

3:15 p.m.

ESPN — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Minneapolis

6 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Selection Special

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Boston U. at Holy Cross, Championship

ESPNU — Northeast Tournament: Le Moyne at Sacred Heart, Championship

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Coastal Athletic Association Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington

ESPN2 — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Moline, Ill.

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Special

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Oklahoma

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Cornell at Princeton

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

3 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

FS1 — Villanova at Providence

PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona

5 p.m.

ACCN — Illinois at Louisville

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at LSU

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PLAYERS Championship, Final Round, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston (Split-Squad) vs. Atlanta (Split-Squad), North Port, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Kansas City, Surprise, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Milwaukee

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Dallas

7 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at San Antonio

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at LA Clippers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Greensboro at Maine

4 p.m.

NBATV — Mexico City at Iowa

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — NY Islanders at NY Rangers

3:30 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Vegas

6 p.m.

NHLN — Detroit at Pittsburgh

RODEO

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, North Little Rock, Ark.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Genoa at Juventus

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC

SPEED SKATING

3 p.m.

CNBC — ISU: World Short Track Championships, Rotterdam, Netherlands (Taped)

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA/ATP Singles Finals

_____

