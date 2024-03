Sports on TV for Friday, Mar. 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Mar. 8 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 3:30 a.m. (Saturday) FS1…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Mar. 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

8:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix

8 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at W. Michigan

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent St. at Toledo

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Little Rock, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Tulane

10 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at San Diego St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. UT-Martin, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

Noon

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio St., Quarterfinal, Minneapolis

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Minneapolis

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. NC State, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Minneapolis

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Minneapolis

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. at Minnesota, Quarterfinal – Game 1

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Denver at Colorado College

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, Second Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, La Paloma Country Club, Catalina Foothills, Ariz.

Midnight

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Blue Bay LPGA, Third Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan, China

6 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Jonsson Workwear Open, Third Round, Glendower Golf Club, Gauteng, South Africa

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays, Dunedine, Fla.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Cleveland

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at Colorado

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Hilal at Al-Riyadh

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Juárez

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.