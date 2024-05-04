Bayern left back Guerreiro sustains injury before Real Madrid in Champions League semifinal

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich left back Raphaël Guerreiro was injured early in the team’s 3-1 Bundesliga defeat at…

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich left back Raphaël Guerreiro was injured early in the team’s 3-1 Bundesliga defeat at Stuttgart on Saturday, a blow for the Bavarian powerhouse ahead of its Champions League semifinal at Real Madrid.

The Portugal international went off in the 17th minute after stretching too far for the ball. It seemed to be a muscular injury.

“Rapha’s not doing well at all. He’s going around on crutches,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said. “He’s cursed. He’s probably out of the return match for us – bitter, bitter, bitter for us.”

Tuchel made six changes from the team that drew 2-2 with Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal, with Guerreiro among those starting. The player made a good impression after going on at halftime in the first leg on Tuesday.

Alphonso Davies, Aleksander Pavlovic, Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel also started in place of Noussair Mazraoui, Konrad Laimer, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané (all substitutes) as well as Jamal Musiala (not in squad).

Tuchel took Eric Dier off at halftime as a precaution after the defender clashed heads with Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy in the first half. Dier had continued playing with a bandage on his head.

Tuchel said Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt took part in individual training on Saturday and was expected to join team training on Sunday.

Bayern visits Madrid on Wednesday. The winner of the two-leg semifinal will play either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in London on June 1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.