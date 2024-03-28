NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 3 (241½) LA Lakers LA Clippers 1 (209) at ORLANDO at WASHINGTON…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 3 (241½) LA Lakers LA Clippers 1 (209) at ORLANDO at WASHINGTON 4 (227½) Detroit Golden State 12 (216½) at CHARLOTTE at CLEVELAND 8 (212½) Philadelphia Chicago 5½ (214½) at BROOKLYN Phoenix 2½ (227½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at MIAMI 14½ (208½) Portland New York 10 (211) at SAN ANTONIO at DENVER 6½ (213) Minnesota Houston 7½ (230½) at UTAH at SACRAMENTO 1½ (230½) Dallas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MARQUETTE 6½ NC State at PURDUE 5½ Gonzaga at HOUSTON 4½ Duke at TENNESSEE 2½ Creighton

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New Jersey -122 at BUFFALO +102

