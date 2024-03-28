NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 3 (241½) LA Lakers LA Clippers 1 (209) at ORLANDO at WASHINGTON…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|3
|(241½)
|LA Lakers
|LA Clippers
|1
|(209)
|at ORLANDO
|at WASHINGTON
|4
|(227½)
|Detroit
|Golden State
|12
|(216½)
|at CHARLOTTE
|at CLEVELAND
|8
|(212½)
|Philadelphia
|Chicago
|5½
|(214½)
|at BROOKLYN
|Phoenix
|2½
|(227½)
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|at MIAMI
|14½
|(208½)
|Portland
|New York
|10
|(211)
|at SAN ANTONIO
|at DENVER
|6½
|(213)
|Minnesota
|Houston
|7½
|(230½)
|at UTAH
|at SACRAMENTO
|1½
|(230½)
|Dallas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at MARQUETTE
|6½
|NC State
|at PURDUE
|5½
|Gonzaga
|at HOUSTON
|4½
|Duke
|at TENNESSEE
|2½
|Creighton
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New Jersey
|-122
|at BUFFALO
|+102
