Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 28, 2024, 11:56 PM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 3 (241½) LA Lakers
LA Clippers 1 (209) at ORLANDO
at WASHINGTON 4 (227½) Detroit
Golden State 12 (216½) at CHARLOTTE
at CLEVELAND 8 (212½) Philadelphia
Chicago (214½) at BROOKLYN
Phoenix (227½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at MIAMI 14½ (208½) Portland
New York 10 (211) at SAN ANTONIO
at DENVER (213) Minnesota
Houston (230½) at UTAH
at SACRAMENTO (230½) Dallas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at MARQUETTE NC State
at PURDUE Gonzaga
at HOUSTON Duke
at TENNESSEE Creighton

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New Jersey -122 at BUFFALO +102

