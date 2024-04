NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 16 (226½) at ATLANTA Milwaukee 2½ (224) at NEW ORLEANS COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 16 (226½) at ATLANTA Milwaukee 2½ (224) at NEW ORLEANS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ARIZONA 7½ Clemson at UCONN 10½ San Diego State at NORTH CAROLINA 4½ Alabama at IOWA STATE 1½ Illinois

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -184 Washington +152 at FLORIDA -200 N.Y Islanders +164 at OTTAWA -200 Chicago +164 at PITTSBURGH -225 Columbus +184 Philadelphia -156 at MONTREAL +130 at CAROLINA -250 Detroit +202 at ST. LOUIS -137 Calgary +114 at WINNIPEG -130 Vegas +108 at MINNESOTA -375 San Jose +290 at EDMONTON -152 Los Angeles +126 at COLORADO -150 N.Y Rangers +125 Nashville -162 at ARIZONA +134 at SEATTLE -235 Anaheim +190 Dallas -111 at VANCOUVER -108

