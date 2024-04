NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 12 (214) at DETROIT at LA CLIPPERS 10 (215) Philadelphia at MIAMI…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 12 (214) at DETROIT at LA CLIPPERS 10 (215) Philadelphia at MIAMI 4½ (203) Cleveland at MILWAUKEE 2 (231½) Oklahoma City at MINNESOTA 3½ (218½) Golden State at LA LAKERS 3 (241) Indiana

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Cleveland State 2½ at NORTHERN COLORADO at MARQUETTE 3½ Colorado at MONTANA 7½ Presbyterian at INDIANA STATE 7½ Minnesota at PURDUE 11½ Utah State Little Rock 1½ at FAIRFIELD at WAKE FOREST 9½ Georgia at DUKE 7½ James Madison at BAYLOR 4½ Clemson at QUINNIPIAC 2½ Evansville at ALABAMA 6½ Grand Canyon at SOUTH FLORIDA 2½ VCU at UCONN 14½ Northwestern at HOUSTON 9½ Texas A&M at UTAH 4½ Iowa at UNLV 4½ Boston College at SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ Yale

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Winnipeg -156 at WASHINGTON +130 at COLORADO -225 Pittsburgh +184 at N.Y ISLANDERS -126 New Jersey +105 Florida -160 at PHILADELPHIA +132 at CAROLINA -178 Toronto +146 Edmonton -194 at OTTAWA +160 Dallas -215 at ARIZONA +176 Tampa Bay -220 at ANAHEIM +180 Buffalo -114 at CALGARY -105 at SEATTLE -164 Montreal +136

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.