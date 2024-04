NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 7½ (204½) Brooklyn at ORLANDO 4½ (215½) Sacramento at ATLANTA 9…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 7½ (204½) Brooklyn at ORLANDO 4½ (215½) Sacramento at ATLANTA 9 (214½) Charlotte Phoenix 9½ (229) at SAN ANTONIO at HOUSTON 10½ (226½) Utah at WASHINGTON 5½ (232) Toronto Boston 7½ (221½) at CHICAGO Denver 13 (211½) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SETON HALL 4½ North Texas at ARIZONA 9½ Dayton at ARKANSAS STATE 13½ Bethune-Cookman at CINCINNATI 5½ Bradley Gonzaga 4½ at KANSAS at UCSD 10½ Chicago State at NORTH CAROLINA 3½ Michigan State at SEATTLE U 12½ Delaware State at IOWA STATE 6½ Washington State at OHIO STATE 4½ Virginia Tech at NC STATE 6½ Oakland at TENNESSEE 6½ Texas at ILLINOIS 10 Duquesne at CREIGHTON 4½ Oregon

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -156 at PHILADELPHIA +130 Winnipeg -137 at N.Y ISLANDERS +114 at MINNESOTA -146 St. Louis +122 at NASHVILLE -162 Detroit +134 Edmonton -128 at TORONTO +106 at NEW JERSEY -160 Ottawa +132 at N.Y RANGERS -111 Florida -108 at VANCOUVER -182 Calgary +150 at VEGAS -315 Columbus +250 at SAN JOSE -111 Chicago -108 at LOS ANGELES -132 Tampa Bay +110

