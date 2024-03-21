Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 21, 2024, 11:56 PM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Oklahoma City 15 (228) at TORONTO
Boston 13 (224) at DETROIT
at MINNESOTA (211½) Cleveland
at MIAMI (205½) New Orleans
at SAN ANTONIO 6 (218) Memphis
at GOLDEN STATE (237½) Indiana
LA Clippers 13 (217½) at PORTLAND
at LA LAKERS 9 (224) Philadelphia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at FLORIDA ATLANTIC Northwestern
at BAYLOR 13½ Colgate
at SAN DIEGO STATE UAB
at MARQUETTE 14½ Western Kentucky
at UCONN 26½ Stetson
New Mexico at CLEMSON
at AUBURN 12½ Yale
at FLORIDA Colorado
at NEBRASKA Texas A&M
at DUKE 12½ Vermont
at PURDUE 26½ Grambling
at ALABAMA Charleston (SC)
at HOUSTON 23½ Longwood
at WISCONSIN James Madison
TCU at UTAH STATE
at SAINT MARY’S (CA) Grand Canyon

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -205 at WASHINGTON +168
at DALLAS -196 Pittsburgh +162
at COLORADO -375 Columbus +290
at ARIZONA OFF Seattle OFF

