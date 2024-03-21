NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 15 (228) at TORONTO Boston 13 (224) at DETROIT at MINNESOTA 5½…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Oklahoma City
|15
|(228)
|at TORONTO
|Boston
|13
|(224)
|at DETROIT
|at MINNESOTA
|5½
|(211½)
|Cleveland
|at MIAMI
|3½
|(205½)
|New Orleans
|at SAN ANTONIO
|6
|(218)
|Memphis
|at GOLDEN STATE
|4½
|(237½)
|Indiana
|LA Clippers
|13
|(217½)
|at PORTLAND
|at LA LAKERS
|9
|(224)
|Philadelphia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at FLORIDA ATLANTIC
|3½
|Northwestern
|at BAYLOR
|13½
|Colgate
|at SAN DIEGO STATE
|7½
|UAB
|at MARQUETTE
|14½
|Western Kentucky
|at UCONN
|26½
|Stetson
|New Mexico
|2½
|at CLEMSON
|at AUBURN
|12½
|Yale
|at FLORIDA
|1½
|Colorado
|at NEBRASKA
|1½
|Texas A&M
|at DUKE
|12½
|Vermont
|at PURDUE
|26½
|Grambling
|at ALABAMA
|9½
|Charleston (SC)
|at HOUSTON
|23½
|Longwood
|at WISCONSIN
|5½
|James Madison
|TCU
|3½
|at UTAH STATE
|at SAINT MARY’S (CA)
|5½
|Grand Canyon
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-205
|at WASHINGTON
|+168
|at DALLAS
|-196
|Pittsburgh
|+162
|at COLORADO
|-375
|Columbus
|+290
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
