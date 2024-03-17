NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 7½ (224½) Cleveland at PHILADELPHIA 3½ (212) Miami at BOSTON 15½ (225½)…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 7½ (224½) Cleveland at PHILADELPHIA 3½ (212) Miami at BOSTON 15½ (225½) Detroit at CHICAGO 7 (213½) Portland Minnesota 7½ (222½) at UTAH at SACRAMENTO 10 (223½) Memphis at GOLDEN STATE 4 (213) New York at LA LAKERS 8½ (227½) Atlanta

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CALGARY -138 Washington +115 at SEATTLE -120 Buffalo +100

