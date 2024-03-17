Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 17, 2024, 11:54 PM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA (224½) Cleveland
at PHILADELPHIA (212) Miami
at BOSTON 15½ (225½) Detroit
at CHICAGO 7 (213½) Portland
Minnesota (222½) at UTAH
at SACRAMENTO 10 (223½) Memphis
at GOLDEN STATE 4 (213) New York
at LA LAKERS (227½) Atlanta

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CALGARY -138 Washington +115
at SEATTLE -120 Buffalo +100

