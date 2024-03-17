NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|7½
|(224½)
|Cleveland
|at PHILADELPHIA
|3½
|(212)
|Miami
|at BOSTON
|15½
|(225½)
|Detroit
|at CHICAGO
|7
|(213½)
|Portland
|Minnesota
|7½
|(222½)
|at UTAH
|at SACRAMENTO
|10
|(223½)
|Memphis
|at GOLDEN STATE
|4
|(213)
|New York
|at LA LAKERS
|8½
|(227½)
|Atlanta
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CALGARY
|-138
|Washington
|+115
|at SEATTLE
|-120
|Buffalo
|+100
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.