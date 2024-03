NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA CLIPPERS 8 (221½) Chicago Dallas 7 (235) at DETROIT Brooklyn 5 (208½)…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA CLIPPERS 8 (221½) Chicago Dallas 7 (235) at DETROIT Brooklyn 5 (208½) at CHARLOTTE Boston 5½ (227½) at PHOENIX at GOLDEN STATE 9 (230) San Antonio at DENVER 11½ (233) Utah Toronto 1½ (224) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MERRIMACK 7½ Le Moyne at ST. JOHN’S 19½ Georgetown at ALABAMA 14½ Arkansas at MONMOUTH 4½ Campbell at YALE 11½ Brown at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 7½ Memphis at SAINT BONAVENTURE 12½ Saint Louis at APPALACHIAN STATE 13½ Georgia Southern at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 4½ Davidson at LIBERTY 4½ Western Kentucky at FORDHAM 6½ Rhode Island at IONA 14½ Siena at BRYANT 5½ Maine Iowa State 3½ at KANSAS STATE at OLE MISS 1½ Texas A&M at SAINT PETER’S 1½ Quinnipiac at MARIST 4½ Niagara at TEXAS 4½ Oklahoma at CENT. CONN. ST. 5½ Wagner at CINCINNATI 11½ West Virginia at DUQUESNE 11½ George Washington Cornell 6½ at COLUMBIA at GEORGE MASON 1½ Richmond Creighton 1½ at VILLANOVA at MISSISSIPPI STATE 4½ South Carolina at VIRGINIA TECH 9½ Notre Dame at LOUISIANA TECH 13½ Middle Tennessee at VERMONT 14½ Albany (NY) at ARKANSAS STATE 2 Louisiana at UMASS-LOWELL 9½ UMBC at SFA 9½ Utah Tech South Florida 4½ at TULSA at SAM HOUSTON 5½ Jacksonville State at NEW HAMPSHIRE 2½ Binghamton at JACKSON STATE 17½ Mississippi Valley State at HOUSTON 8½ Kansas at LOYOLA CHICAGO 12½ La Salle at EAST CAROLINA 1½ Charlotte at NEW MEXICO STATE 2½ Florida International Bethune-Cookman 1½ at FLORIDA A&M at ALCORN STATE 7½ UAPB at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 2½ Utah Valley at TENNESSEE 8½ Kentucky Canisius 2½ at MANHATTAN Colorado State 10½ at AIR FORCE at FLORIDA STATE 3 Miami (FL) Fairfield 1½ at MOUNT ST. MARY’S Florida 10½ at VANDERBILT at TARLETON STATE 2½ Seattle U at TCU 7½ UCF at ALABAMA STATE 1½ Grambling Marquette 3½ at XAVIER Southern 3½ at ALABAMA A&M Colorado 8½ at OREGON STATE Boston College 4½ at LOUISVILLE at TEXAS SOUTHERN 10½ Prairie View A&M Princeton 6½ at PENNSYLVANIA at LONG BEACH STATE 2½ UC Davis at TEXAS TECH 1½ Baylor at TROY 5½ Texas State at CHATTANOOGA 4 Wofford at STONY BROOK 2½ Northeastern at WAKE FOREST 3½ Clemson at AUBURN 15½ Georgia at DUKE 4½ North Carolina at UCSD 18½ Cal Poly at OREGON 3½ Utah at FRESNO STATE 1½ Wyoming at IDAHO 1½ Sacramento State Southern Utah 4½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY at PITTSBURGH 6½ NC State at VIRGINIA 8½ Georgia Tech UConn 9½ at PROVIDENCE North Texas 5½ at RICE Grand Canyon 7½ at CAL BAPTIST at SETON HALL 22½ DePaul at LSU 7½ Missouri at JAMES MADISON 10½ Marshall at WESTERN CAROLINA 1½ Furman at UTAH STATE 2½ New Mexico at BYU 13½ Oklahoma State at NORTHWESTERN 4½ Minnesota UC Irvine 9½ at CSU FULLERTON at UMKC 3½ Denver Arizona 8½ at USC Idaho State 4½ at NORTHERN ARIZONA at UCSB 4½ UC Riverside at NEVADA 6½ UNLV at UCLA 6½ Arizona State at HAWAII 7½ CSU Bakersfield

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Edmonton -194 at BUFFALO +162 Nashville -154 at COLUMBUS +128 Carolina -134 at NEW JERSEY +112 at BOSTON -188 Pittsburgh +155 at FLORIDA -215 Calgary +176 Ottawa -205 at SAN JOSE +168 Toronto -210 at MONTREAL +172 at WASHINGTON -230 Chicago +188 at TAMPA BAY -154 Philadelphia +128 at N.Y RANGERS -205 St. Louis +168 at VEGAS -170 Detroit +140 at VANCOUVER -144 Winnipeg +120 at LOS ANGELES -114 Dallas -105

