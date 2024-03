NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Orlando 8½ (208) at CHARLOTTE Boston 7½ (217½) at CLEVELAND at NEW YORK 3…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Orlando 8½ (208) at CHARLOTTE Boston 7½ (217½) at CLEVELAND at NEW YORK 3 (216½) Atlanta Philadelphia 2 (218) at BROOKLYN New Orleans 8½ (229) at TORONTO at MIAMI 12 (218½) Detroit at HOUSTON 8 (229) San Antonio at DALLAS 4½ (246) Indiana at DENVER 9½ (223) Phoenix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UL MONROE 1½ Coastal Carolina UMass-Lowell 3½ at MAINE at ARMY 4½ Holy Cross at UMBC 3½ Binghamton at FLORIDA 1½ Alabama Providence 7½ at GEORGETOWN at AKRON 20½ Eastern Michigan at CLEVELAND STATE 16½ IUPUI Liberty 5½ at MIDDLE TENNESSEE Bowling Green 1½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN at BRYANT 7½ Albany (NY) at NAVY 7½ Loyola (MD) at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 11½ Robert Morris at ILLINOIS 1½ Purdue Virginia Tech 7½ at LOUISVILLE Harvard 6½ at DARTMOUTH at NORTH CAROLINA 15½ Notre Dame at GEORGIA 2½ Ole Miss Toledo 1½ at MIAMI (OH) Ohio 10½ at BUFFALO Vermont 8½ at NEW HAMPSHIRE at VCU 5½ Duquesne Kent State 1½ at BALL STATE at SOUTH FLORIDA 7½ Tulane at CLEMSON 9½ Syracuse at LIPSCOMB 8½ North Alabama at MILWAUKEE 13½ Detroit Mercy Central Michigan 1½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS Texas Tech 2½ at OKLAHOMA STATE at AUSTIN PEAY 3½ North Florida at OKLAHOMA 5½ Cincinnati at TEXAS STATE 3½ Old Dominion at WYOMING 6½ Air Force at KANSAS 10½ Kansas State St. John’s 19½ at DEPAUL at WAKE FOREST 13½ Georgia Tech Dayton 8½ at SAINT LOUIS Auburn 12½ at MISSOURI at PITTSBURGH 7½ Florida State at BOISE STATE 5½ Nevada San Diego State 2½ at UNLV

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -215 Columbus +176 Florida -115 at NEW JERSEY -104 Edmonton -120 at BOSTON +100 at N.Y ISLANDERS -160 St. Louis +132 at NASHVILLE -220 Montreal +180 at WINNIPEG -184 Seattle +150 at ARIZONA -220 Chicago +180 at LOS ANGELES -118 Vancouver -102 Dallas -375 at SAN JOSE +290

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.