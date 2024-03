NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 1 (218½) at BROOKLYN at MIAMI 7½ (223½) Utah at MEMPHIS 2 (209)…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 1 (218½) at BROOKLYN at MIAMI 7½ (223½) Utah at MEMPHIS 2 (209) Portland at LA LAKERS 1 (227) Denver at PHOENIX 9½ (231½) Houston

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON OFF Arizona OFF at LOS ANGELES OFF New Jersey OFF at BUFFALO OFF Winnipeg OFF at MINNESOTA OFF San Jose OFF at ANAHEIM OFF Vancouver OFF at EDMONTON OFF Pittsburgh OFF

