Sporting KC’s Melia, LAFC’s Lloris stellar in scoreless draw

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sporting Kansas City’s Tim Melia and LAFC’s Hugo Lloris both finished with six saves as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Sporting KC has opened the season with three straight ties, two of them on the road. Sporting KC already has as many points as it did in its first 10 matches last season when it started 0-7-3.

Reigning Golden Boot winner Dénis Bouanga, who signed a two-year contract extension with LAFC (1-1-1) on Friday with an option for 2028, is still looking for his first goal after scoring 20 in 2023.

Melia had four of his saves in the first half, while Lloris saved three in each.

Sporting KC returns home to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. LAFC travels to play Minnesota United on Saturday.

