All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 53 36 9 5 3 80 188 124 Peoria 53 36 12 1 4 77 184 129 Roanoke 53 30 15 7 1 68 193 159 Fayetteville 53 29 18 6 0 64 179 159 Quad City 53 30 22 1 0 61 183 168 Huntsville 53 27 19 6 1 61 165 164 Pensacola 52 24 24 2 2 52 161 162 Evansville 53 23 27 2 1 49 141 165 Knoxville 53 16 33 3 1 36 126 218 Macon 52 13 32 3 4 33 132 204

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 8, Fayetteville 5

Huntsville 5, Knoxville 3

Birmingham 3, Macon 1

Evansville 2, Pensacola 1

Peoria 2, Quad City 1

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

