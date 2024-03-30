All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|53
|36
|9
|5
|3
|80
|188
|124
|Peoria
|53
|36
|12
|1
|4
|77
|184
|129
|Roanoke
|53
|30
|15
|7
|1
|68
|193
|159
|Fayetteville
|53
|29
|18
|6
|0
|64
|179
|159
|Quad City
|53
|30
|22
|1
|0
|61
|183
|168
|Huntsville
|53
|27
|19
|6
|1
|61
|165
|164
|Pensacola
|52
|24
|24
|2
|2
|52
|161
|162
|Evansville
|53
|23
|27
|2
|1
|49
|141
|165
|Knoxville
|53
|16
|33
|3
|1
|36
|126
|218
|Macon
|52
|13
|32
|3
|4
|33
|132
|204
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 8, Fayetteville 5
Huntsville 5, Knoxville 3
Birmingham 3, Macon 1
Evansville 2, Pensacola 1
Peoria 2, Quad City 1
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.