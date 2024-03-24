All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|52
|35
|9
|5
|3
|78
|185
|123
|Peoria
|52
|35
|12
|1
|4
|75
|182
|128
|Roanoke
|52
|29
|15
|7
|1
|66
|185
|154
|Fayetteville
|52
|29
|17
|6
|0
|64
|174
|151
|Quad City
|52
|30
|21
|1
|0
|61
|182
|166
|Huntsville
|52
|26
|19
|6
|1
|59
|160
|161
|Pensacola
|51
|24
|24
|1
|2
|51
|160
|160
|Evansville
|52
|22
|27
|2
|1
|47
|139
|164
|Knoxville
|52
|16
|32
|3
|1
|36
|123
|213
|Macon
|51
|13
|31
|3
|4
|33
|131
|201
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Macon 8, Pensacola 6
Roanoke 2, Quad City 1
Birmingham 9, Knoxville 3
Fayetteville 6, Huntsville 3
Peoria 4, Evansville 1
Sunday’s Games
Quad City 6, Knoxville 3
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
