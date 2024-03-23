All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 52 35 9 5 3 78 185 123…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 52 35 9 5 3 78 185 123 Peoria 52 35 12 1 4 75 182 128 Roanoke 52 29 15 7 1 66 185 154 Fayetteville 52 29 17 6 0 64 174 151 Quad City 51 29 21 1 0 59 176 163 Huntsville 52 26 19 6 1 59 160 161 Pensacola 51 24 24 1 2 51 160 160 Evansville 52 22 27 2 1 47 139 164 Knoxville 51 16 31 3 1 36 120 207 Macon 51 13 31 3 4 33 131 201

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 6, Macon 1

Quad City 4, Roanoke 3

Evansville 3, Peoria 1

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 0

Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 0

Saturday’s Games

Macon 8, Pensacola 6

Roanoke 2, Quad City 1

Birmingham 9, Knoxville 3

Fayetteville 6, Huntsville 3

Peoria 4, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

