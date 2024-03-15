All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 49 33 9 4 3 73 168 115…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 49 33 9 4 3 73 168 115 Peoria 49 33 11 1 4 71 174 124 Roanoke 49 27 14 7 1 62 175 145 Fayetteville 49 27 16 6 0 60 163 142 Huntsville 49 25 17 6 1 57 152 153 Quad City 48 28 20 0 0 56 171 155 Pensacola 48 22 23 1 2 47 146 150 Evansville 49 20 26 2 1 43 130 157 Knoxville 48 16 28 3 1 36 115 189 Macon 48 12 29 3 4 31 120 184

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Roanoke 2

Friday’s Games

Evansville 3, Macon 2

Fayetteville 10, Knoxville 4

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 3

Pensacola 6, Huntsville 3

Peoria 3, Quad City 0

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

