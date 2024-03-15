All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|49
|33
|9
|4
|3
|73
|168
|115
|Peoria
|49
|33
|11
|1
|4
|71
|174
|124
|Roanoke
|49
|27
|14
|7
|1
|62
|175
|145
|Fayetteville
|49
|27
|16
|6
|0
|60
|163
|142
|Huntsville
|49
|25
|17
|6
|1
|57
|152
|153
|Quad City
|48
|28
|20
|0
|0
|56
|171
|155
|Pensacola
|48
|22
|23
|1
|2
|47
|146
|150
|Evansville
|49
|20
|26
|2
|1
|43
|130
|157
|Knoxville
|48
|16
|28
|3
|1
|36
|115
|189
|Macon
|48
|12
|29
|3
|4
|31
|120
|184
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville 6, Roanoke 2
Friday’s Games
Evansville 3, Macon 2
Fayetteville 10, Knoxville 4
Birmingham 4, Roanoke 3
Pensacola 6, Huntsville 3
Peoria 3, Quad City 0
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
