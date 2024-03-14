All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 48 32 9 4 3 71 164 112…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 48 32 9 4 3 71 164 112 Peoria 48 32 11 1 4 69 171 124 Roanoke 48 27 13 7 1 62 172 141 Fayetteville 48 26 16 6 0 58 153 138 Huntsville 48 25 16 6 1 57 149 147 Quad City 47 28 19 0 0 56 171 152 Pensacola 47 21 23 1 2 45 140 147 Evansville 48 19 26 2 1 41 127 155 Knoxville 47 16 27 3 1 36 111 179 Macon 47 12 29 3 3 30 118 181

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Roanoke 2

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

