SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 14, 2024, 12:56 PM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 48 32 9 4 3 71 164 112
Peoria 48 32 11 1 4 69 171 124
Roanoke 48 27 13 7 1 62 172 141
Fayetteville 48 26 16 6 0 58 153 138
Huntsville 48 25 16 6 1 57 149 147
Quad City 47 28 19 0 0 56 171 152
Pensacola 47 21 23 1 2 45 140 147
Evansville 48 19 26 2 1 41 127 155
Knoxville 47 16 27 3 1 36 111 179
Macon 47 12 29 3 3 30 118 181

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Roanoke 2

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

