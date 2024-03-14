All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|48
|32
|9
|4
|3
|71
|164
|112
|Peoria
|48
|32
|11
|1
|4
|69
|171
|124
|Roanoke
|48
|27
|13
|7
|1
|62
|172
|141
|Fayetteville
|48
|26
|16
|6
|0
|58
|153
|138
|Huntsville
|48
|25
|16
|6
|1
|57
|149
|147
|Quad City
|47
|28
|19
|0
|0
|56
|171
|152
|Pensacola
|47
|21
|23
|1
|2
|45
|140
|147
|Evansville
|48
|19
|26
|2
|1
|41
|127
|155
|Knoxville
|47
|16
|27
|3
|1
|36
|111
|179
|Macon
|47
|12
|29
|3
|3
|30
|118
|181
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville 6, Roanoke 2
Friday’s Games
Evansville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.