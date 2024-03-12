All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|48
|32
|9
|4
|3
|71
|164
|112
|Peoria
|48
|32
|11
|1
|4
|69
|171
|124
|Roanoke
|47
|27
|12
|7
|1
|62
|170
|135
|Huntsville
|48
|25
|16
|6
|1
|57
|149
|147
|Quad City
|47
|28
|19
|0
|0
|56
|171
|152
|Fayetteville
|47
|25
|16
|6
|0
|56
|147
|136
|Pensacola
|47
|21
|23
|1
|2
|45
|140
|147
|Evansville
|48
|19
|26
|2
|1
|41
|127
|155
|Knoxville
|47
|16
|27
|3
|1
|36
|111
|179
|Macon
|47
|12
|29
|3
|3
|30
|118
|181
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.
Friday’s Games
Evansville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
