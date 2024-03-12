Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 12, 2024, 10:07 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 48 32 9 4 3 71 164 112
Peoria 48 32 11 1 4 69 171 124
Roanoke 47 27 12 7 1 62 170 135
Huntsville 48 25 16 6 1 57 149 147
Quad City 47 28 19 0 0 56 171 152
Fayetteville 47 25 16 6 0 56 147 136
Pensacola 47 21 23 1 2 45 140 147
Evansville 48 19 26 2 1 41 127 155
Knoxville 47 16 27 3 1 36 111 179
Macon 47 12 29 3 3 30 118 181

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

