All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 46 30 9 4 3 67 154 106…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 46 30 9 4 3 67 154 106 Peoria 46 30 11 1 4 65 163 121 Roanoke 44 25 12 6 1 57 160 130 Fayetteville 45 25 15 5 0 55 141 126 Huntsville 46 23 16 6 1 53 141 144 Quad City 45 26 19 0 0 52 155 149 Pensacola 44 21 20 1 2 45 135 136 Evansville 45 18 24 2 1 39 121 145 Knoxville 44 15 25 3 1 34 106 169 Macon 45 12 27 3 3 30 115 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Huntsville 2

Roanoke 12, Knoxville 3

Quad City 6, Evansville 3

Pensacola 5, Fayetteville 4

Peoria 2, Birmingham 1

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 5, Macon 3

Quad City 3, Evansville 2

Pensacola 2, Fayetteville 1

Peoria 5, Birmingham 1

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.