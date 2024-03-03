All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|46
|30
|9
|4
|3
|67
|154
|106
|Peoria
|46
|30
|11
|1
|4
|65
|163
|121
|Roanoke
|44
|25
|12
|6
|1
|57
|160
|130
|Fayetteville
|45
|25
|15
|5
|0
|55
|141
|126
|Huntsville
|46
|23
|16
|6
|1
|53
|141
|144
|Quad City
|45
|26
|19
|0
|0
|52
|155
|149
|Pensacola
|44
|21
|20
|1
|2
|45
|135
|136
|Evansville
|45
|18
|24
|2
|1
|39
|121
|145
|Knoxville
|44
|15
|25
|3
|1
|34
|106
|169
|Macon
|45
|12
|27
|3
|3
|30
|115
|165
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Macon 4, Huntsville 2
Roanoke 12, Knoxville 3
Quad City 6, Evansville 3
Pensacola 5, Fayetteville 4
Peoria 2, Birmingham 1
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville 5, Macon 3
Quad City 3, Evansville 2
Pensacola 2, Fayetteville 1
Peoria 5, Birmingham 1
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
