Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
Second Round=
Benson 62, Nelson 34
Clackamas 75, West Salem 50
Grants Pass 54, McMinnville 45
Jefferson PDX 67, Forest Grove 37
Jesuit 39, Tualatin 31
South Medford 56, Sherwood 45
Southridge 60, West Linn 55
Willamette 50, Oregon City 32
Class 5A=
First Round=
Corvallis 75, Canby 40
Crater 71, Caldera 26
Mountain View 58, Crescent Valley 54
Redmond 68, Putnam 58
Silverton 58, North Eugene 30
South Albany 58, La Salle 37
Springfield 61, Central 51
Wilsonville 55, Summit 21
Class 4A=
First Round=
Astoria 54, Cottage Grove 25
Cascade 47, Crook County 32
Henley 71, St. Helens 48
Klamath 56, Pendleton 42
Madras 73, Seaside 42
Philomath 53, Baker 52
Stayton 46, Marshfield 32
Class 3A=
Championship=
Third Place=
Vale 49, Sutherlin 26
Corbett 77, Amity 51
Fourth Place=
Banks 44, Creswell 37
Class 2A=
Championship=
Western Christian High School 45, Bandon 40
Third Place=
Knappa 45, Regis 38
Fourth Place=
Oakridge 64, Enterprise 53
Class 1A=
Championship=
Crane 59, North Douglas 39
Third Place=
Powder Valley 51, St. Paul 44
Fourth Place=
Country Christian 51, Echo 43
