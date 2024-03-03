Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= OSAA Playoffs= Class 6A= Second Round= Benson 62, Nelson 34 Clackamas 75, West Salem 50 Grants Pass…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Second Round=

Benson 62, Nelson 34

Clackamas 75, West Salem 50

Grants Pass 54, McMinnville 45

Jefferson PDX 67, Forest Grove 37

Jesuit 39, Tualatin 31

South Medford 56, Sherwood 45

Southridge 60, West Linn 55

Willamette 50, Oregon City 32

Class 5A=

First Round=

Corvallis 75, Canby 40

Crater 71, Caldera 26

Mountain View 58, Crescent Valley 54

Redmond 68, Putnam 58

Silverton 58, North Eugene 30

South Albany 58, La Salle 37

Springfield 61, Central 51

Wilsonville 55, Summit 21

Class 4A=

First Round=

Astoria 54, Cottage Grove 25

Cascade 47, Crook County 32

Henley 71, St. Helens 48

Klamath 56, Pendleton 42

Madras 73, Seaside 42

Philomath 53, Baker 52

Stayton 46, Marshfield 32

Class 3A=

Championship=

Third Place=

Vale 49, Sutherlin 26

Corbett 77, Amity 51

Fourth Place=

Banks 44, Creswell 37

Class 2A=

Championship=

Western Christian High School 45, Bandon 40

Third Place=

Knappa 45, Regis 38

Fourth Place=

Oakridge 64, Enterprise 53

Class 1A=

Championship=

Crane 59, North Douglas 39

Third Place=

Powder Valley 51, St. Paul 44

Fourth Place=

Country Christian 51, Echo 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.