Relegation-threatened Burnley throws away 2-goal advantage to draw 2-2 with West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Relegation-threatened Burnley threw away the chance of three much-needed points as its 2-0 lead at halftime turned into a 2-2 draw at West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Former England striker Danny Ings struck in second-half stoppage time for his first Premier League goal in more than a year against his former club.

A long-range strike from David Datro Fofana and an own-goal by Konstantinos Mavropanos had put Burnley, which had not scored for a month, two up at halftime.

The hosts fell behind after only 11 minutes, although there did not appear to be any danger when Fofana picked up the ball 40 yards out. But the Chelsea loanee strolled through challenges from Nayef Aguerd and Kalvin Phillips before launching a rocket from 25 yards into the top corner.

West Ham’s abject first-half display was summed up neatly when its former youngster Josh Cullen crossed low from the left and Mavropanos stuck out a foot to divert the ball past Alphonse Areola.

Within a minute of the second half, West Ham had halved the deficit with Lucas Paqueta pouncing on some sloppy Burnley possession, striding forward and confidently beating James Trafford.

West Ham thought it had equalized when Ings prodded home but a VAR check showed Michail Antonio was a fraction offside when he chested the ball into his teammate’s path.

Ings got the equalizer when he collected a pass from Mohammed Kudus in second-half stoppage time, turned and fired through Trafford.

Burnley is 19th and 10 points from safety with 10 games remaining while West Ham is seventh.

