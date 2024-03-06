Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito will travel to Alabama for second opinion on ailing elbow

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito will be headed to Alabama for a second opinion…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito will be headed to Alabama for a second opinion on his ailing right elbow.

Manager Alex Cora told reporters on Wednesday that Giolito will head to Birmingham on Monday to talk with Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas as they explore treatment options, including surgery.

Giolito signed a $38.5 million, two-year deal with the Red Sox this offseason. He made two starts in spring training, throwing two scoreless innings in his first outing before getting roughed up allowing four runs and three walks in 2 1/3 innings against Minnesota last Friday. Giolito then reported the discomfort in his elbow.

Giolito was the first overall pick by Washington in the 2012 amateur draft, agreed to a $2,925,000 signing bonus and made his professional debut that Aug. 14 in the Gulf Coast League. That was his only appearance before Tommy John surgery on Aug. 31, 2012, with Dr. Lewis Yocum.

The 29-year-old Giolito was an All-Star in 2019 and is 61-62 with a 4.43 ERA.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.