NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Tuesday for qualifying groups for the 2025 Women’s European Championship:

League A

Group 1: Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Finland.

Group 2: Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Czech Republic.

Group 3: France, England, Sweden, Ireland.

Group 4: Germany, Austria, Iceland, Poland.

League B

Group 1: Switzerland, Hungary, Turkey, Azerbaijan.

Group 2: Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Israel.

Group 3: Portugal, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Malta.

Group 4: Wales, Croatia, Ukraine, Kosovo.

League C

Group 1: Belarus, Lithuania, Cyprus, Georgia.

Group 2: Slovenia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Moldova.

Group 3: Greece, Montenegro, Andorra, Faeroe Islands.

Group 4: Romania, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia.

Group 5: Albania, Estonia, Luxembourg.

