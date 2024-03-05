NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Tuesday for qualifying groups for the 2025 Women’s European Championship:
League A
Group 1: Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Finland.
Group 2: Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Czech Republic.
Group 3: France, England, Sweden, Ireland.
Group 4: Germany, Austria, Iceland, Poland.
League B
Group 1: Switzerland, Hungary, Turkey, Azerbaijan.
Group 2: Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Israel.
Group 3: Portugal, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Malta.
Group 4: Wales, Croatia, Ukraine, Kosovo.
League C
Group 1: Belarus, Lithuania, Cyprus, Georgia.
Group 2: Slovenia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Moldova.
Group 3: Greece, Montenegro, Andorra, Faeroe Islands.
Group 4: Romania, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia.
Group 5: Albania, Estonia, Luxembourg.
