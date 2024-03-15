Pukki and Minnesota United host Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (1-1-1) vs. Minnesota United FC (2-0-1) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE:…

Los Angeles FC (1-1-1) vs. Minnesota United FC (2-0-1)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC +138, Minnesota United FC +178, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Teemu Pukki leads Minnesota United into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after a two-goal showing against Orlando City.

United was 10-13-11 overall in the 2023 season while going 4-4-9 at home. United averaged 1.4 goals on 4.4 shots on goal per game last season.

LAFC compiled a 14-10-10 record overall in 2023 while finishing 6-7-7 in road matches. LAFC scored 54 goals and registered a goal differential of +15 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo (injured), Emanuel Reynoso (injured), Franco Fragapane (injured).

LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Tomas Angel Gutierrez (injured).

