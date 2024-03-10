Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|16
|8
|5
|3
|0
|30
|43
|34
|Montreal
|17
|7
|4
|3
|3
|30
|41
|40
|Minnesota
|16
|6
|4
|3
|3
|27
|35
|32
|Boston
|15
|4
|6
|3
|2
|20
|33
|38
|Ottawa
|16
|5
|6
|0
|5
|20
|41
|45
|New York
|16
|2
|7
|4
|3
|17
|35
|39
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Friday, March 8
Toronto 3, Montreal 0
|Sunday, March 10
Boston 3, New York 2, OT
Ottawa 4, Montreal 2
|Wednesday, March 13
Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, March 16
New York at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.
|Sunday, March 17
Toronto at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
