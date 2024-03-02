Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EST GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Montreal 14 6 2 3 3 27 35 30…

All Times EST GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Montreal 14 6 2 3 3 27 35 30 Toronto 14 6 5 3 0 24 37 33 Minnesota 14 5 4 2 3 22 29 29 Boston 13 4 5 2 2 18 29 33 New York 13 2 5 4 2 16 30 30 Ottawa 14 4 6 0 4 16 34 39

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Ottawa 2, New York 2

Saturday, March 2

Toronto 5, Ottawa 2

Montreal 3, Boston 1

Sunday, March 3

Minnesota at New York, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5

Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.