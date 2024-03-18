Live Radio
Pistons guard Evan Fournier has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for kicking the ball into the stands

The Associated Press

March 18, 2024, 8:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Evan Fournier has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for kicking the ball into the stands.

NBA executive vice president for basketball operations Joe Dumars, himself a former Pistons guard, announced the punishment on Monday.

Detroit lost 104-101 to Miami on Saturday on Bam Adebayo’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The 31-year-old Fournier then punted the game ball into the stands at Little Caesars Arena.

