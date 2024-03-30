Pederson leads Diamondbacks against the Rockies after 4-hit performance

Colorado Rockies (0-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (2-0) Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-0); Diamondbacks: Tommy…

Colorado Rockies (0-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (2-0)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-0); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -194, Rockies +161; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies after Joc Pederson had four hits on Friday in a 7-3 win over the Rockies.

Arizona had an 84-78 record overall and a 43-38 record in home games last season. The Diamondbacks averaged 8.4 hits per game last season while batting a collective .250 and slugging .408.

Colorado went 59-103 overall and 22-59 on the road a season ago. The Rockies batted .249 as a team in the 2023 season with a .715 OPS.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (ankle), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.