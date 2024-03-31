Overturned third out on replay leads to a 5-4 Phillies win over Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner capitalized on a third out overturned on replay with a tying single and Alec Bohm…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) —

Trea Turner capitalized on a third out overturned on replay with a tying single and Alec Bohm drove in the two runs in the seventh inning to rally the Philadelphia Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Sunday.

The win settled some nerves among the grumbling sports faithful in Philly after Atlanta decisively won the first two games.

Atlanta was on course for a three-game sweep until a replay review in the seventh denied the Braves a third out.

Leading 3-2 behind a strong outing from Chris Sale in his Braves’ debut, reliever Aaron Bummer (0-1) seemingly got Johan Rojas to ground into an inning-ending double play.

But a second look showed Rojas was safe and overturned the call by first base umpire Clint Vondrak, and the third straight sellout crowd roared in approval.

ANGELS 4, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Reid Detmers gave the Angels some much-needed effectiveness on the mound, allowing one run in five innings to help Los Angeles avoid a season-opening sweep with a win over Baltimore.

The Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two games against Baltimore, which prompted a team meeting after Saturday’s 13-4 loss. Then Detmers (1-0) took the mound and quieted the Orioles, and Los Angeles scored two runs in each of the first two innings.

Taylor Ward hit a two-run homer to open the scoring, and although Tyler Wells (0-1) made it through six innings — and did not allow a baserunner after the second — the damage was done.

BLUE JAYS 9, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Justin Turner homered and drove in four runs as Toronto gained a spit of a four-game series by beating Tampa Bay.

After winning the opener 8-1 on Thursday, the Blue Jays were outscored 13-3 in losing the next two games. Toronto is 20-35 in road games against Tampa Bay since the start of the 2018 season.

Randy Arozarena homered for the Rays. He also went deep in Saturday’s 5-1 win.

Toronto ace Kevin Gausman, on a pitch count after not making his spring training debut until March 25 because of shoulder fatigue, allowed one run, two hits and struck out six in 4 ⅓ innings. The right-hander threw 48 of 69 pitches for strikes.

Nate Pearson finished the fifth and Mitch White (1-0) followed with three hitless innings. Chad Green allowed Isaac Paredes’ homer in the ninth, then complete a three-hitter before a crowd of just 14,875.

BREWERS 4, NY METS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jackson Chourio hit an RBI double for his career extra-base hit and helped Collin Rea (1-0) escape a bases-loaded jam as Milwaukee beat the winless New York Mets.

Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins went 0 for 4 a day after Mets reliever Yohan Ramirez intentionally threw at him. Ramirez, who is appealing a three-game suspension, struck out Hoskins with the bases loaded in the fifth.

It is the first 0-3 start for New York since 2014.

Willy Adames and rookie Oliver Dunn each hit a run-scoring single as Milwaukee got off to its first 3-0 start since 2018. William Contreras added an RBI double and Brice Turang scored twice to help Milwaukee to its second sweep in New York and first since 2011.

Former Brewer Tyrone Taylor hit an RBI single for the Mets, who played without new manager Carlos Mendoza while he served a one-game suspension for Saturday’s incident with Ramirez and Hoskins.

ROYALS 11, TWINS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. finished a double shy of the cycle, Kyle Isbel and Maikel Garcia hit back-to-back home runs, and Kansas City routed Minnesota 11-0 to avoid a second straight season-opening sweep by the Twins.

Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs, and Nelson Velázquez had the last of five homers for Kansas City, which gave Brady Singer (1-0) plenty of run support on a day in which he hardly needed it.

Singer, trying to bounce back from a rough 2023, allowed only three hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out 10.

Bailey Ober (0-1) retired just four batters for Minnesota, allowing eight runs on nine hits and a walk. Kody Funderburk wasn’t much better, allowing two more runs on three hits and a walk while retiring five.

All of that Kansas City offense came after a club that lost 106 games last season managed two runs on 10 hits and four walks — while striking out 19 times — in dropping the first two games of the season to its AL Central rival.

REDS 6, NATIONALS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Will Benson and Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting Cincinnati to a series-clinching win over Washington.

Cincinnati trailed 5-3 when Jonathan India hit a two-out double off Kyle Finnegan (0-1). Benson drove a first-pitch splitter to straightaway center. Encarnacion-Strand swung over a low splitter, then drove an up splitter 387 feet into the left-field seats ffor his first hit in 13 at-bats this season as the Reds streamed out of their dugout to celebrate.

Lucas Sims (1-0) retired three straight batters in the ninth.

Trey Lipscomb hit his first major league homer in the seventh inning for the Nationals. CJ Abrams hit a solo homer in the third inning and added an eighth-inning sacrifice fly, and Lane Thomas had a two-run single in the fifth.

Nationals starter Jake Irvin allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings.

Nick Martinez, in his Reds debut, allowed three runs and six hits in five innings.

Jake Fraley had three hits for the Reds, who won on opening day and lost Saturday,

PIRATES 9, MARLINS 7, 10 INNINGS

MIAMI (AP) — Oneil Cruz raced home on Jason Delay’s bunt in the 10th inning, and Pittsburgh beat Miami for a four-game sweep of their season-opening series.

Cruz opened the 10th on second as a pinch runner for Rowdy Tellez. He advanced to third when reliever Tanner Scott (0-1) committed an error on Alika Williams’ sacrifice attempt.

Delay then sent another bunt toward first and Cruz beat first baseman Jake Burger’s throw to the plate. Ke’Bryan Hayes reached on a two-out infield single and Michael A. Taylor gave Pittsburgh a 9-7 lead with a bases-loaded walk.

Miami had runners on the corners with no outs in the bottom half. But Hunter Stratton retired Burger, Bryan De La Cruz and Jazz Chisholm Jr. for his first career save.

Pittsburgh’s bullpen allowed two runs over 20 1/3 innings in the series.

Miami trailed 7-6 before Nick Gordon connected for a pinch-hit homer against Pirates closer David Bednar (1-0) in the ninth inning.

Tellez hit a three-run drive for the Pirates, who last opened the season with a four-game sweep on the road in 1903.

YANKEES 4, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Juan Soto had three hits capped by an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning that lifted the New York Yankees to a win that completed an opening four-game sweep of Houston.

With the score 3-3, Gleyber Torres singled off closer Josh Hader (0-1) with two outs in the ninth inning and stole second base. Soto then singled on a line drive to left field.

Soto hit .529 (9 for 17) with four RBIs in his first games with the Yankees after his trade from San Diego, helping New York to its first 4-0 start since 2003 and just its fourth since 1950.

The Astros had a shot to tie it in the bottom of the inning against Clay Holmes. Jeremy Peña and pinch-hitter Victor Caratini singled and Jose Altuve hit a hard grounder that third baseman Jon Berti snagged with dive and scrambled to third for a forceout.

Yordan Alvarez hit a drive 2 inches foul of the left-field line and followed with a fly that advanced pinch-runner Mauricio Dubón to third. Alex Verdugo made a sliding catch in left field on a ball hit by Kyle Tucker to end it and give Holmes his third save.

TIGERS 3, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched six effective innings in his Detroit debut and Andy Ibáñez snapped a tie with a pinch-hit single in the ninth, sending the Tigers to a victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Kerry Carpenter and Jake Rogers homered for the Tigers, who are 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Each of their wins in their season-opening series at Chicago was decided by one run.

Paul DeJong and Korey Lee went deep for the White Sox.

Tyler Holton (1-0) got the win by striking out four in 1 1/3 innings. Jason Foley got Andrew Vaughn and Braden Shewmake to ground out to earn his second save.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch sent Ibáñez up to hit for Parker Meadows with runners on first and second and two out. He responded with a single to left against left-hander Tim Hill, driving in pinch-runner Matt Vierling for a 3-2 lead.

Steven Wilson (0-1) was tagged with the loss after he allowed a hit and a walk while recording two outs.

CUBS 9, RANGERS 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ian Happ tied his career high with four hits and drew a tiebreaking bases-loaded walk from José Leclerc in a four-run ninth inning, helping the Chicago Cubs beat Texas to salvage the finale of their opening three-game series.

With the score 4-4, Leclerc (0-1) walked Michael Busch with one out, allowed Nico Hoerner’s swinging-bunt single down the third-base line and walked Mike Tauchman.

Miles Mastrobuoni grounded into a forceout at the plate, Happ walked on a full-count fastball that sailed wide and Seiya Suzuki greeted Jacob Latz with a two-run single. Cody Bellinger singled in the final run.

Héctor Neris (1-0) pitched a one-hit eighth.

Texas pitchers walked nine while allowing eight hits.

Christopher Morel hit a three-run homer in the first off Jon Gray, who allowed five runs — four earned — seven hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, ROCKIES 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit a two-run homer, Brandon Pfaadt pitched five solid innings and Arizona beat Colorado.

The D-backs won three of four games in the season-opening series for both teams.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit an RBI single and Walker ripped his two-run homer to left in the first, lifting the Diamondbacks to a 3-0 lead. Gurriel continued a torrid start to the season; he has three homers, two doubles and 10 RBIs over four games.

The D-backs made it 5-1 with two runs in the fifth after a costly miscue by Colorado’s Nolan Jones led to two unearned runs. There were two outs when Ketel Marte lofted a routine fly ball to left, but Jones simply dropped it, which allowed Tucker Barnhart to score.

Marte came home on Gurriel’s double.

Pfaadt (1-0) was a postseason star during last year’s run to the World Series and continued that success Sunday. He had an inconsistent rookie year in 2023, but was solid once the calendar turned to October with a 3.27 ERA in 22 innings, giving the team a third starting pitcher it needed.

The right-hander gave up one run and five hits against the Rockies, striking out six.

RED SOX 5, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Enmanuel Valdez hit a three-run homer, Garrett Whitlock pitched five effective innings and Boston beat Seattle.

Valdez, a fill-in second baseman for the injured Vaughn Grissom, hit a drive to right in the fourth after starting the season 0 for 8.

Tyler O’Neill connected for a solo shot in the second against Seattle’s Bryce Miller (0-1), who was charged with four runs and six hits in five innings.

Whitlock (1-0) helped Boston to a split of the four-game series after it dropped two straight one-run games. The big right-hander allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked none.

Seattle got its only run when Mitch Haniger doubled and scored on Josh Rojas’ two-out single in the second.

Justin Slaten pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings for his first career save in his second major league appearance.

ATHLETICS 4, GUARDIANS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Abraham Toro forced in the game-ending run when he drew a four-pitch bases-loaded walk from Eli Morgan, and Oakland beat Cleveland for their first win this season.

The A’s, who have announced plans to move to Las Vegas in 2028, drew just 4,118 at the Coliseum on a sunny afternoon. Attendance for the opening four-game series totaled 26,902.

Oakland and manager Mark Kotsay lost three of four to the Guardians. The A’s went 60-102 in Kotsay’s first season in 2022, then 50-112 last year.

Carlos Carrasco returned to Cleveland’s rotation after three seasons with the New York Mets, allowing three runs and six hits in five innings. The 37-year-old right-hander was 88-73 for Cleveland from 2009-20.

Oakland’s Paul Blackburn allowed three hits in shutout innings and Cleveland tied the score on Josh Naylor’s RBI single that capped a three-run eighth. Two runs were unearned because of shortstop Nick Allen’s error at shortstop.

Scott Barlow (0-1) walked Ryan Noda starting the ninth and Shea Langeliers reached on an infield hit when a video review overturned Marvin Hudson’s call, ruled Langeliers beat the throw from second baseman Andrés Giménez.

PADRES 13, GIANTS 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luis Campusano and Ha-Seong Kim hit three-run homers, and San Diego routed San Francisco for an opening four-game split.

Patrick Bailey had a run-scoring passed ball and Manny Machado an RBI double in a five-run first inning. Campusano followed with a drive into the first-row seats near the right-field foul pole off Daulton Jeffries (0-1), who made his first big league start since 2022.

Campusano added a run-scoring single for his fourth RBI, and Machado drove in three runs. Wearing camouflage uniform’s on the season’s first Military Sunday, the Padres out-hit the Giants 16-5.

Kim homered into the second deck of the Western Metal Supply Co. building beyond the left-field wall for a 9-0 lead in the second.

Four of the first-inning runs were unearned after shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald misplayed Xander Bogaerts’ leadoff grounder for an error.

Pedro Avila (1-0) allowed two runs and one hits in three innings to win in relief of Michael King, who gave up two runs and two hits in four innings with seven walks — two more than his previous career high.

DODGERS 5 CARDINALS 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit a two-run homer to right field with one out in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a four-run deficit to beat St. Louis.

Teoscar Hernández had two hits and drove in two runs as the Dodgers took three of four in the series.

St. Louis rookie Victor Scott II reached base three times and scored two runs while Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan both had two RBIs.

Los Angeles trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the eighth before coming back. Hernández got the Dodgers within a run with his third homer of the season, a solo shot off to left-center off Andre Pallante.

Chris Taylor drew a walk before John King came in to replace Pallante. Muncy then hit a slider over the wall in right-center off King (0-1), who was called up from Triple A Memphis on Sunday morning.

Nabil Crismatt (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win and Daniel Hudson retired the Cardinals in order in the ninth for his first save.

