Nichushkin leads Avalanche to OT win in his return. Coyotes blank Red Wings in rare home victory

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored a power-play goal 2:32 into overtime in his return to the lineup after a two-month absence, Alexandar Georgiev stopped a penalty shot late in regulation and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Friday night.

Nichushkin knocked in the winner shortly after Kirill Kaprizov drew a penalty for hooking. Nichushkin returned after receiving care through the player assistance program. It was his first game since Jan. 10.

Nathan MacKinnon had two assists to extend his home points streak to 32 games, tied with Guy Lafleur (1978-79) for the third-longest run in NHL history.

Artturi Lehkonen had a goal 42 seconds in for the Avalanche. Devon Toews scored with around 2:30 remaining, but the Wild challenged for offside and it was ruled no goal after a review.

Brock Faber scored Minnesota’s goal.

COYOTES 4, RED WINGS 0

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Connor Ingram made 28 saves against Detroit to tie for the NHL shutout lead with six and Arizona won at home for the first time in six weeks.

Jack McBain, Alex Kerfoot, Logan Cooley and Nick Bjugstad scored. The Coyotes had lost seven in a row at Mullett Arena and 16 of their last 18 overall. Arizona’s last home win was Jan. 22 against Pittsburgh.

Ingram matched Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry for the NHL shutout lead.

The Red Wings, fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, lost their fourth straight and continued to struggle without injured captain Dylan Larkin, who will miss at least the next two weeks with a lower-body injury. Alex Lyon had 22 saves for the Red Wings.

JETS 3, KRAKEN 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Laurent Brossoit made 17 saves for his first shutout of the season, Mark Scheifele scored his 19th goal 7:15 into the third period and Winnipeg beat Seattle.

Adam Lowry scored with 8:32 left to give Winnipeg a 2-0 lead and the Jets pulled even with Dallas and Colorado atop the Central Division. Nikolaj Ehlers had an empty-netter with 49 seconds left.

Brossoit posted his fourth career shutout and first since February 2022 while playing for Vegas. Tomas Tatar had Seattle’s two best scoring chances, hitting the post in the second period and sending a backhand wide early in the third. Seattle was shut out for the sixth time.

STARS 6, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists to surpass 300 career points, Chris Tanev scored his first goal for Dallas and the Stars extended their winning streak to four games.

Jamie Benn and Joe Pavelski each had a goal and an assist for the Central Division-leading Stars, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Dallas also had three power-play goals and is 6 of 12 with the man advantage in its last three games.

Radek Faksa and Mason Marchment also scored for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger stopped 26 shots for his fifth win in his last six starts.

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Alex Killorn also scored for Anaheim.

