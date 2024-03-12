NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) First Round Friday, March 1 NYU 78, Millsaps 51 DeSales 53,…

First Round

Friday, March 1

NYU 78, Millsaps 51

DeSales 53, Southern Va. 42

Trinity (Texas) 75, Mary Hardin-Baylor 71

Hardin-Simmons 65, Occidental 53

Scranton 60, Framingham St. 39

Ohio Northern 62, Marymount (Va.) 38

Johns Hopkins 75, Marietta 66

Chris. Newport 104, UMSV 52

Wis.-Whitewater 86, Minn.-Morris 47

Millikin 91, Willamette 83

Hope 65, Ripon 54

DePauw 74, Berea 52

Puget Sound 74, Carroll (Wis.) 65

Wis.-Stout 71, WashU 61

Ohio Wesleyan 64, Emory 54

Transylvania 61, Chatham 40

Bowdoin 69, Western New Eng. 48

UMass Dartmouth 78, New Jersey City 69

Baldwin Wallace 59, Trinity (Conn.) 54

SUNY New Paltz 70, Penn St. Harrisburg 52

Wis.-Oshkosh 57, Webster 42

Trine 61, Gustavus Adolphus 58, 2OT

Messiah 58, Shenandoah 57

Smith 61, Maine Maritime 46

Bates 66, Brooklyn 51

Widener 57, Springfield 50

Ill. Wesleyan 75, Concordia-M’head 62

Wartburg 72, Wis. Lutheran 65

Wash. & Lee 68, Vassar 61

Catholic 71, Penn St.-Behrend 55

St. John Fisher 55, Gettysburg 46

Rhode Island Col. 56, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 37

Second Round

Saturday, March 2

NYU 93, DeSales 59

Hardin-Simmons 84, Trinity (Texas) 62

Scranton 60, Ohio Northern 54

Johns Hopkins 77, Chris. Newport 75

Wis.-Whitewater 89, Millikin 65

Hope 70, DePauw 55

Wis.-Stout 61, Puget Sound 40

Transylvania 70, Ohio Wesleyan 55

Bowdoin 67, UMass Dartmouth 59

Baldwin Wallace 65, SUNY New Paltz 42

Wis.-Oshkosh 74, Trine 48

Smith 69, Messiah 61

Bates 79, Widener 66

Wartburg 62, Ill. Wesleyan 59

Wash. & Lee 80, Catholic 70

Rhode Island Col. 66, St. John Fisher 43

Third Round

Friday, March 8

NYU 73, Hardin-Simmons 55

Scranton 65, Johns Hopkins 53

Wis.-Whitewater 72, Hope 61, OT

Transylvania 63, Wis.-Stout 58

Bowdoin 78, Baldwin Wallace 48

Smith 61, Wis.-Oshkosh 59

Wartburg 54, Bates 53

Wash. & Lee 61, Rhode Island Col. 55

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 9

NYU 68, Scranton 46

Transylvania 62, Wis.-Whitewater 48

Smith 52, Bowdoin 47

Wartburg 68, Wash. & Lee 58, OT

Semifinals

Thursday, March 14

NYU vs. Transylvania, 7:30 p.m.

Smith vs. Wartburg, 5 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 16

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

