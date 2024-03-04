NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 15)
Times EDT (March 16)
First Round
Friday, March 1
NYU 78, Millsaps 51
DeSales 53, Southern Va. 42
Trinity (Texas) 75, Mary Hardin-Baylor 71
Hardin-Simmons 65, Occidental 53
Scranton 60, Framingham St. 39
Ohio Northern 62, Marymount (Va.) 38
Johns Hopkins 75, Marietta 66
Chris. Newport 104, UMSV 52
Wis.-Whitewater 86, Minn.-Morris 47
Millikin 91, Willamette 83
Hope 65, Ripon 54
DePauw 74, Berea 52
Puget Sound 74, Carroll (Wis.) 65
Wis.-Stout 71, WashU 61
Ohio Wesleyan 64, Emory 54
Transylvania 61, Chatham 40
Bowdoin 69, Western New Eng. 48
UMass Dartmouth 78, New Jersey City 69
Baldwin Wallace 59, Trinity (Conn.) 54
SUNY New Paltz 70, Penn St. Harrisburg 52
Wis.-Oshkosh 57, Webster 42
Trine 61, Gust. Adolphus 58, 2OT
Messiah 58, Shenandoah 57
Smith 61, Maine Maritime 46
Bates 66, Brooklyn 51
Widener 57, Springfield 50
Ill. Wesleyan 75, Concordia-M’head 62
Wartburg 72, Wis. Lutheran 65
Wash. & Lee 68, Vassar 61
Catholic 71, Penn St.-Behrend 55
St. John Fisher 55, Gettysburg 46
Rhode Island Col. 56, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 37
Second Round
Saturday, March 2
NYU 93, DeSales 59
Hardin-Simmons 84, Trinity (Texas) 62
Scranton 60, Ohio Northern 54
Johns Hopkins 77, Chris. Newport 75
Wis.-Whitewater 89, Millikin 65
Hope 70, DePauw 55
Wis.-Stout 61, Puget Sound 40
Transylvania 70, Ohio Wesleyan 55
Bowdoin 67, UMass Dartmouth 59
Baldwin Wallace 65, SUNY New Paltz 42
Wis.-Oshkosh 74, Trine 48
Smith 69, Messiah 61
Bates 79, Widener 66
Wartburg 62, Ill. Wesleyan 59
Wash. & Lee 80, Catholic 70
Rhode Island Col. 66, St. John Fisher 43
Third Round
Friday, March 8
NYU vs. Hardin-Simmons, 7 p.m.
Scranton vs. Johns Hopkins, 4:30 p.m.
Wis.-Whitewater vs. Hope, 8:30 p.m.
Wis.-Stout vs. Transylvania, 6 p.m.
Bowdoin vs. Baldwin Wallace, 7:30 p.m.
Wis.-Oshkosh vs. Smith, 5 p.m.
Bates vs. Wartburg, 5:30 p.m.
Wash. & Lee vs. Rhode Island Col., 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 9
NYU-Hardin-Simmons-winner vs. Scranton-Johns Hopkins-winner, 6:30 p.m.
Wis.-Whitewater-Hope-winner vs. Wis.-Stout-Transylvania-winner, 8 p.m.
Bowdoin-Baldwin Wallace-winner vs. Wis.-Oshkosh-Smith-winner, 7 p.m.
Bates-Wartburg-winner vs. Wash. & Lee-Rhode Island Col.-winner, 7:30 p.m.
