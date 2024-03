NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 15) Times EDT (March 16) First Round Friday, March 1 NYU vs. Millsaps, 4:30 p.m. DeSales…

Times EST (through March 15)

Times EDT (March 16)

First Round

Friday, March 1

NYU vs. Millsaps, 4:30 p.m.

DeSales vs. Southern Va., 7 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Trinity (Texas), 6:30 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons vs. Occidental, 9 p.m.

Scranton vs. Framingham St., 8:15 p.m.

Marymount (Va.) vs. Ohio Northern, 5:45 p.m.

Johns Hopkins vs. Marietta, 5:45 p.m.

Chris. Newport vs. UMSV, 8:15 p.m.

Wis.-Whitewater vs. Minn.-Morris, 8:45 p.m.

Millikin vs. Willamette, 6:15 p.m.

Hope vs. Ripon, 6 p.m.

DePauw vs. Berea, 8:30 p.m.

Carroll (Wis.) vs. Puget Sound, 9 p.m.

WashU vs. Wis.-Stout, 6:30 p.m.

Emory vs. Ohio Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

Transylvania vs. Chatham, 8 p.m.

Bowdoin vs. Western New Eng., 6:30 p.m.

UMass Dartmouth vs. New Jersey City, 4 p.m.

Trinity (Conn.) vs. Baldwin Wallace, 5 p.m.

SUNY New Paltz vs. Penn St. Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Wis.-Oshkosh vs. Webster, 8:30 p.m.

Gust. Adolphus vs. Trine, 6 p.m.

Shenandoah vs. Messiah, 4:30 p.m.

Smith vs. Maine Maritime, 7 p.m.

Bates vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield vs. Widener, 4 p.m.

Ill. Wesleyan vs. Concordia-M’head, 6:15 p.m.

Wartburg vs. Wis. Lutheran, 8:45 p.m.

Wash. & Lee vs. Vassar, 7:30 p.m.

Catholic vs. Penn St.-Behrend, 5 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. St. John Fisher, 5:30 p.m.

Rhode Island Col. vs. St. Joseph’s (Maine), 8 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, March 2

NYU-Millsaps-winner vs. DeSales-Southern Va.-winner, 7 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor-Trinity (Texas)-winner vs. Hardin-Simmons-Occidental-winner, 9 p.m.

Scranton-Framingham St.-winner vs. Marymount (Va.)-Ohio Northern-winner, 7:45 p.m.

Johns Hopkins-Marietta-winner vs. Chris. Newport-UMSV-winner, 7:45 p.m.

Wis.-Whitewater-Minn.-Morris-winner vs. Millikin-Willamette-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Hope-Ripon-winner vs. DePauw-Berea-winner, 8 p.m.

Carroll (Wis.)-Puget Sound-winner vs. WashU-Wis.-Stout-winner, 9 p.m.

Emory-Ohio Wesleyan-winner vs. Transylvania-Chatham-winner, 7:30 p.m.

Bowdoin-Western New Eng.-winner vs. UMass Dartmouth-New Jersey City-winner, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity (Conn.)-Baldwin Wallace-winner vs. SUNY New Paltz-Penn St. Harrisburg-winner, 7:15 p.m.

Wis.-Oshkosh-Webster-winner vs. Gust. Adolphus-Trine-winner, 8 p.m.

Shenandoah-Messiah-winner vs. Smith-Maine Maritime-winner, 7 p.m.

Bates-Brooklyn-winner vs. Springfield-Widener-winner, 6:30 p.m.

Ill. Wesleyan-Concordia-M’head-winner vs. Wartburg-Wis. Lutheran-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Wash. & Lee-Vassar-winner vs. Catholic-Penn St.-Behrend-winner, 7:15 p.m.

Gettysburg-St. John Fisher-winner vs. Rhode Island Col.-St. Joseph’s (Maine)-winner, 7:30 p.m.

