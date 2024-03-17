Live Radio
NCAA Automatic Bids

The Associated Press

March 17, 2024, 2:17 AM

Morehead State, Northeast Conference

Longwood, Big South Conference

Stetson, Atlantic Sun Conference

Drake, Missouri Valley Conference

Samford, Southern Conference

James Madison, Sun Belt Conference

Coll. of Charleston, Coastal Athletic Association

Oakland, Horizon League

Wagner, Northeast Conference

S. Dakota State, Summit League

Saint Mary’s (Cal), West Coast Conference

McNeese, Southland Conference

Colgate, Patriot League

Montana State, Big Sky Conference

Vermont, America East Conference

Howard, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Iowa State, Big 12 Conference

New Mexico, Mountain West Conference

UConn, Big East Conference

St. Peter’s, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Akron, Mid-American Conference

NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

W. Kentucky, Conference USA

Oregon, Pac-12 Conference

Long Beach State, Big West Conference

Grambling, Southwestern Athletic Conference

Grand Canyon, Western Athletic Conference<

