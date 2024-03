National Invitational Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Tuesday, March 19 At Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, La. North Texas 84, LSU…

All Times EDT

First Round

Tuesday, March 19

At Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Baton Rouge, La.

North Texas 84, LSU 77

At Addition Financial Arena

Orlando, Fla.

South Florida 83, UCF 77

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Minnesota 73, Butler 72

At Stegeman Coliseum

Athens, Ga.

Georgia 78, Xavier 76

At Amica Mutual Pavilion

Providence, R.I.

Boston College 62, Providence 57

At Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa 91, Kansas St. 82

At Cassell Coliseum

Blacksburg, Va.

Virginia Tech 74, Richmond 58

At Jon M. Huntsman Center

Salt Lake City

Utah 84, UC Irvine 75

At Value City Arena

Columbus, Ohio

Ohio St. 88, Cornell 83

Wednesday, March 20

At Prudential Center

Newark, N.J.

Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph’s 72, OT

At The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Bryn Mawr, Pa.

VCU 70, Villanova 61

At Hulman Center

Terre Haute, Ind.

Indiana St. 101, SMU 92

At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest 87, Appalachian St. 76

At Carver Arena

Peoria, Ill.

Bradley 74, Loyola Chicago 62

At Jadwin Gymnasium

Princeton, N.J.

UNLV 84, Princeton 77

At Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati 73, San Francisco 72, OT

Second Round

Saturday, March 23

At Walsh Gymnasium

South Orange, N.J.

Seton Hall vs. North Texas, 11:30 a.m.

At Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati vs. Bradley, 2 p.m.

At Value City Arena

Columbus, Ohio

Ohio St. vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

At Yuengling Center

Tampa, Fla.

South Florida vs. VCU, 7:30 p.m.

At Hulman Center

Terre Haute, Ind.

Indiana St. vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m.

At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia, 4 p.m.

At Jon M. Huntsman Center

Salt Lake City

Utah vs. Iowa, 9 p.m.

At Thomas & Mack Center

Las Vegas

UNLV vs. Boston College, 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 26

At TBD

Wake Forest-Georgia winner vs. Ohio St.-Virginia Tech winner, TBA

Indiana St.-Minnesota winner vs. Cincinnati-Bradley winner, TBA

South Florida-VCU winner vs. Utah-Iowa winner, TBA

Seton Hall-North Texas winner vs. UNLV-Boston College winner, TBA

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 2

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Championship

Thursday, April 4

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

