NASCAR-Xfinity Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 Results

Saturday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 205 laps, 57 points.

2. (7) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 205, 39.

3. (6) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, 205, 34.

4. (15) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 205, 34.

5. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 205, 51.

6. (23) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 205, 31.

7. (11) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 205, 37.

8. (12) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 205, 29.

9. (16) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 205, 28.

10. (20) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 205, 27.

11. (24) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 205, 26.

12. (13) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 205, 25.

13. (31) Blaine Perkins, Ford, 205, 24.

14. (29) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 205, 23.

15. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 205, 22.

16. (14) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 205, 21.

17. (34) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 205, 20.

18. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 204, 19.

19. (32) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 204, 18.

20. (22) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 204, 17.

21. (30) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 204, 16.

22. (3) Corey Heim, Toyota, 203, 0.

23. (28) William Byron, Chevrolet, 202, 0.

24. (4) Riley Herbst, Ford, 202, 25.

25. (26) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 201, 12.

26. (38) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 200, 11.

27. (27) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 200, 10.

28. (33) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 198, 9.

29. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 195, 25.

30. (35) Frankie Muniz, Ford, vibration, 156, 7.

31. (8) Aric Almirola, Toyota, accident, 154, 21.

32. (9) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, accident, 146, 0.

33. (19) Hailie Deegan, Ford, accident, 146, 4.

34. (21) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 143, 11.

35. (18) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, accident, 143, 2.

36. (17) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, accident, 143, 1.

37. (37) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, suspension, 17, 1.

38. (36) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, accident, 5, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 92.519 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 12 minutes, 57 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.365 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 43 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Custer 0; C.Smith 1-48; C.Custer 49-108; C.Smith 109-138; C.Custer 139; J.Nemechek 140-143; J.Allgaier 144-195; C.Smith 196-205

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Smith, 3 times for 88 laps; C.Custer, 3 times for 61 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 52 laps; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 4 laps.

Wins: A.Hill, 2; C.Smith, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Smith, 183; 2. A.Hill, 182; 3. C.Custer, 150; 4. R.Herbst, 146; 5. J.Love, 135; 6. S.Creed, 130; 7. A.Allmendinger, 124; 8. J.Allgaier, 119; 9. B.Jones, 118; 10. S.Smith, 114; 11. P.Kligerman, 105; 12. A.Alfredo, 98; 13. R.Sieg, 96; 14. S.Van Gisbergen, 91; 15. J.Clements, 73; 16. P.Retzlaff, 70.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

