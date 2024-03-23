NASCAR Craftsman Truck XPEL 225 Results

Saturday At Circuits of the Americas Austin, Texas. Lap length: 3.41 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Corey Heim,…

Saturday

At Circuits of the Americas

Austin, Texas.

Lap length: 3.41 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Corey Heim, Toyota, 46 laps, 50 points.

2. (3) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 46, 41.

3. (9) Ty Majeski, Ford, 46, 52.

4. (1) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 46, 38.

5. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 46, 0.

6. (6) Jack Hawksworth, Toyota, 46, 39.

7. (34) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 46, 42.

8. (10) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 46, 35.

9. (17) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 46, 30.

10. (7) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 46, 35.

11. (18) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 46, 27.

12. (14) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 46, 25.

13. (22) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 46, 26.

14. (25) Jake Garcia, Ford, 46, 23.

15. (11) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 46, 26.

16. (15) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 46, 21.

17. (27) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 46, 20.

18. (4) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 46, 29.

19. (19) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 46, 18.

20. (13) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 46, 17.

21. (29) Carter Fartuch, Ford, 46, 16.

22. (16) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 46, 19.

23. (21) Matt Crafton, Ford, 46, 18.

24. (12) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 46, 23.

25. (24) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 45, 12.

26. (33) Dale Quarterley, Toyota, 45, 11.

27. (8) Layne Riggs, Ford, 43, 10.

28. (23) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 42, 9.

29. (26) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 42, 8.

30. (30) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 42, 7.

31. (28) Marco Andretti, Chevrolet, suspension, 40, 6.

32. (35) Thad Moffitt, Chevrolet, 39, 5.

33. (20) Lawless Alan, Ford, reargear, 34, 4.

34. (31) Vicente Salas, Chevrolet, transmission, 33, 3.

35. (32) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, brakes, 32, 2.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 69.494 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 15 minutes, 26 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.625 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 10 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Zilisch 0; T.Gray 1-4; L.Riggs 5; C.Heim 6-8; N.Sanchez 9-12; C.Eckes 13; C.Heim 14; J.Hawksworth 15; C.Heim 16-22; S.Friesen 23-24; C.Heim 25-27; T.Majeski 28; C.Heim 29-38; T.Majeski 39; C.Heim 40-46

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Heim, 6 times for 31 laps; T.Gray, 1 time for 4 laps; N.Sanchez, 1 time for 4 laps; T.Majeski, 2 times for 2 laps; S.Friesen, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Hawksworth, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Eckes, 1 time for 1 lap; L.Riggs, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Zilisch, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: C.Heim, 1; R.Caruth, 1; C.Eckes, 1; N.Sanchez, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Heim, 207; 2. T.Majeski, 197; 3. T.Ankrum, 197; 4. T.Gray, 179; 5. R.Caruth, 178; 6. C.Eckes, 177; 7. N.Sanchez, 170; 8. M.Crafton, 148; 9. G.Enfinger, 139; 10. T.Gray, 121; 11. B.Rhodes, 120; 12. B.Holmes, 103; 13. S.Friesen, 102; 14. J.Garcia, 101; 15. D.Dye, 99; 16. B.Currey, 97.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

