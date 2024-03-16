NASCAR Craftsman Truck Weather Guard Truck Race Results

Saturday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 250 laps, 57 points.

2. (4) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 250, 0.

3. (7) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 250, 0.

4. (20) Matt Crafton, Ford, 250, 36.

5. (9) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 250, 41.

6. (15) Corey Heim, Toyota, 250, 31.

7. (3) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 250, 35.

8. (6) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 250, 29.

9. (13) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 250, 29.

10. (28) Layne Riggs, Ford, 250, 28.

11. (12) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 250, 26.

12. (8) Kaden Honeycutt, Chevrolet, 250, 27.

13. (10) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 250, 24.

14. (17) Jake Garcia, Ford, 250, 23.

15. (21) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 250, 22.

16. (16) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 250, 26.

17. (2) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 250, 37.

18. (25) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 249, 19.

19. (14) Conner Jones, Ford, 249, 18.

20. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 249, 17.

21. (19) William Sawalich, Toyota, 248, 16.

22. (23) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 248, 19.

23. (22) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 247, 14.

24. (27) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 247, 13.

25. (18) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 247, 12.

26. (33) Thad Moffitt, Chevrolet, 246, 11.

27. (29) Lawless Alan, Ford, 246, 10.

28. (31) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 245, 9.

29. (36) Mason Maggio, Toyota, 244, 8.

30. (30) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 242, 7.

31. (24) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 242, 6.

32. (34) Keith McGee, Ford, 238, 5.

33. (11) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 228, 4.

34. (5) Ty Majeski, Ford, engine, 170, 17.

35. (35) Trey Hutchens III, Chevrolet, suspension, 113, 2.

36. (32) Justin S Carroll, Toyota, brakes, 57, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 80.014 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 39 minutes, 55 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.141 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 50 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Eckes 0-52; K.Busch 53-135; Z.Smith 136; K.Busch 137-158; C.Eckes 159-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Eckes, 2 times for 144 laps; K.Busch, 2 times for 105 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: R.Caruth, 1; C.Eckes, 1; N.Sanchez, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Ankrum, 174; 2. C.Heim, 157; 3. R.Caruth, 152; 4. T.Majeski, 145; 5. C.Eckes, 142; 6. N.Sanchez, 141; 7. T.Gray, 138; 8. M.Crafton, 130; 9. G.Enfinger, 114; 10. B.Holmes, 95; 11. D.Dye, 90; 12. T.Gray, 86; 13. S.Friesen, 85; 14. J.Garcia, 78; 15. B.Rhodes, 78; 16. B.Currey, 76.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

