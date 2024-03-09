Mission Foods NHRA Gatornationals Pairings

|Saturday
|Gainesville Raceway
|Gainesville, Fla.
|Sunday’s Pairings
|Top Fuel
1. Shawn Langdon, 3.682 seconds, 334.15 mph vs. 16. Cody Krohn, 3.850, 317.64; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.690, 333.08 vs. 15. Shawn Reed, 3.766, 314.61; 3. Mike Salinas, 3.705, 331.53 vs. 14. Doug Foley, 3.764, 318.84; 4. Antron Brown, 3.709, 332.43 vs. 13. Tripp Tatum, 3.757, 292.39; 5. Tony Schumacher, 3.712, 326.79 vs. 12. Josh Hart, 3.744, 322.65; 6. Billy Torrence, 3.713, 334.15 vs. 11. Brittany Force, 3.730, 328.70; 7. Doug Kalitta, 3.714, 330.80 vs. 10. Clay Millican, 3.726, 332.67; 8. Justin Ashley, 3.719, 325.37 vs. 9. Tony Stewart, 3.725, 310.34.
|Funny Car
1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.820, 334.65 vs. 16. John Smith, Dodge Charger, 4.312, 257.48; 2. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.829, 337.75 vs. 15. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.116, 304.87; 3. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.871, 333.00 vs. 14. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.090, 294.24; 4. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.883, 331.20 vs. 13. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.048, 307.37; 5. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.887, 329.26 vs. 12. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 3.989, 315.86; 6. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.897, 324.90 vs. 11. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.977, 317.94; 7. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 3.900, 327.74 vs. 10. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.940, 324.67; 8. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.912, 329.58 vs. 9. John Force, Camaro, 3.920, 324.67. Did Not Qualify: 17. Dave Richards, 5.133, 151.97.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.549, 208.10 vs. 16. Kelley Murphy, Camaro, 6.592, 203.25; 2. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.552, 209.20 vs. 15. Larry Morgan, Camaro, 6.592, 208.52; 3. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.556, 208.59 vs. 14. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.589, 208.81; 4. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.561, 208.65 vs. 13. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.580, 208.49; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.563, 209.82 vs. 12. Brandon Foster, Camaro, 6.579, 208.14; 6. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.567, 209.92 vs. 11. David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.575, 209.20; 7. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.567, 209.39 vs. 10. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.574, 208.42; 8. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.570, 208.88 vs. 9. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.574, 208.88. Did Not Qualify: 17. Camrie Caruso, 6.599, 208.84; 18. Eric Latino, 6.601, 208.17; 19. Chris McGaha, 6.602, 207.94; 20. Sienna Wildgust, 6.621, 208.46; 21. Mason McGaha, 6.629, 206.80; 22. Alan Prusiensky, 6.723, 204.63.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.746, 200.50 vs. 16. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 7.097, 186.56; 2. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.768, 202.45 vs. 15. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.019, 193.02; 3. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.771, 197.88 vs. 14. Bud Yoder II, Buell, 6.973, 190.27; 4. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.804, 195.70 vs. 13. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.966, 191.95; 5. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.809, 197.74 vs. 12. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.965, 195.82; 6. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.817, 198.32 vs. 11. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.935, 197.45; 7. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.825, 198.23 vs. 10. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.899, 196.59; 8. John Hall, Beull, 6.825, 196.39 vs. 9. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.857, 197.22. Did Not Qualify: 17. Hector Arana, 7.230, 191.24; 18. Wesley Wells, 7.323, 184.62.
|TOP FUEL ALL-STAR CALLOUT
|ROUND ONE
Antron Brown, 3.910, 280.49 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.304, 209.17; Mike Salinas, 4.192, 291.51 def. Justin Ashley, 4.427, 237.09; Brittany Force, 3.795, 331.28 def. Doug Kalitta, 5.816, 118.53; Steve Torrence, 3.708, 336.32 def. Josh Hart, 9.417, 61.09′
|SEMIFINALS
B. Force, 3.785, 329.67 def. M. Salinas, 4.477, 195.05; A. Brown, 3.761, 322.50 def. S. Torrence, 3.765, 329.34.
|FINAL
A. Brown, 3.709, 332.43 def. B. Force, 3.730, 328.70.
