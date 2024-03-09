Mission Foods NHRA Gatornationals Pairings

Saturday Gainesville Raceway Gainesville, Fla. Sunday’s Pairings Top Fuel 1. Shawn Langdon, 3.682 seconds, 334.15 mph vs. 16. Cody Krohn,…

Saturday Gainesville Raceway Gainesville, Fla. Sunday’s Pairings Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon, 3.682 seconds, 334.15 mph vs. 16. Cody Krohn, 3.850, 317.64; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.690, 333.08 vs. 15. Shawn Reed, 3.766, 314.61; 3. Mike Salinas, 3.705, 331.53 vs. 14. Doug Foley, 3.764, 318.84; 4. Antron Brown, 3.709, 332.43 vs. 13. Tripp Tatum, 3.757, 292.39; 5. Tony Schumacher, 3.712, 326.79 vs. 12. Josh Hart, 3.744, 322.65; 6. Billy Torrence, 3.713, 334.15 vs. 11. Brittany Force, 3.730, 328.70; 7. Doug Kalitta, 3.714, 330.80 vs. 10. Clay Millican, 3.726, 332.67; 8. Justin Ashley, 3.719, 325.37 vs. 9. Tony Stewart, 3.725, 310.34.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.820, 334.65 vs. 16. John Smith, Dodge Charger, 4.312, 257.48; 2. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.829, 337.75 vs. 15. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.116, 304.87; 3. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.871, 333.00 vs. 14. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.090, 294.24; 4. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.883, 331.20 vs. 13. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.048, 307.37; 5. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.887, 329.26 vs. 12. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 3.989, 315.86; 6. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.897, 324.90 vs. 11. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.977, 317.94; 7. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 3.900, 327.74 vs. 10. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.940, 324.67; 8. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.912, 329.58 vs. 9. John Force, Camaro, 3.920, 324.67. Did Not Qualify: 17. Dave Richards, 5.133, 151.97.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.549, 208.10 vs. 16. Kelley Murphy, Camaro, 6.592, 203.25; 2. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.552, 209.20 vs. 15. Larry Morgan, Camaro, 6.592, 208.52; 3. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.556, 208.59 vs. 14. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.589, 208.81; 4. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.561, 208.65 vs. 13. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.580, 208.49; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.563, 209.82 vs. 12. Brandon Foster, Camaro, 6.579, 208.14; 6. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.567, 209.92 vs. 11. David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.575, 209.20; 7. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.567, 209.39 vs. 10. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.574, 208.42; 8. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.570, 208.88 vs. 9. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.574, 208.88. Did Not Qualify: 17. Camrie Caruso, 6.599, 208.84; 18. Eric Latino, 6.601, 208.17; 19. Chris McGaha, 6.602, 207.94; 20. Sienna Wildgust, 6.621, 208.46; 21. Mason McGaha, 6.629, 206.80; 22. Alan Prusiensky, 6.723, 204.63.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.746, 200.50 vs. 16. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 7.097, 186.56; 2. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.768, 202.45 vs. 15. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.019, 193.02; 3. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.771, 197.88 vs. 14. Bud Yoder II, Buell, 6.973, 190.27; 4. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.804, 195.70 vs. 13. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.966, 191.95; 5. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.809, 197.74 vs. 12. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.965, 195.82; 6. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.817, 198.32 vs. 11. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.935, 197.45; 7. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.825, 198.23 vs. 10. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.899, 196.59; 8. John Hall, Beull, 6.825, 196.39 vs. 9. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.857, 197.22. Did Not Qualify: 17. Hector Arana, 7.230, 191.24; 18. Wesley Wells, 7.323, 184.62.

TOP FUEL ALL-STAR CALLOUT ROUND ONE

Antron Brown, 3.910, 280.49 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.304, 209.17; Mike Salinas, 4.192, 291.51 def. Justin Ashley, 4.427, 237.09; Brittany Force, 3.795, 331.28 def. Doug Kalitta, 5.816, 118.53; Steve Torrence, 3.708, 336.32 def. Josh Hart, 9.417, 61.09′

SEMIFINALS

B. Force, 3.785, 329.67 def. M. Salinas, 4.477, 195.05; A. Brown, 3.761, 322.50 def. S. Torrence, 3.765, 329.34.

FINAL

A. Brown, 3.709, 332.43 def. B. Force, 3.730, 328.70.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.