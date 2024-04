Miami Open Results

Thursday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $8,995,555 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Miami…

Thursday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,995,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 6-3, 7-5.

Grigor Dimitrov (11), Bulgaria, def. Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Victoria Azarenka (27), Belarus, 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (2).

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (14), Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (1), Australia, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, 6-1, 6-4.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (7), Germany, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-7.

